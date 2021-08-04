Wednesday marked a big day of celebration for both the U.S. Coast Guard and Elizabeth City.
As part of the Coast Guard’s 231st anniversary celebration, city and Coast Guard officials rededicated Elizabeth City as an official Coast Guard City. The 20-minute ceremony was held in the banquet room inside Hangar 7, the base’s restaurant and bar. Outside, a nagging rain fell as Coast Guard members and their families were getting set to celebrate the service’s birthday at the nearby picnic and family area.
Presiding over the rededication service was Rear Adm. Laura Dickey, commander of the Coast Guard’s 5th District, an area that runs from New Jersey to the border of North Carolina and South Carolina.
“Every day is a great Coast Guard day,” Dickey said in her opening comments.
Not only was the Coast Guard celebrating 231 years since its founding on Aug. 4, 1790, but locally, Coast Guard and city officials were rededicating Elizabeth City as a distinguished Coast Guard City, she said.
“I can’t think of a better place to be than here in Elizabeth City,” the admiral said.
Dickey praised the long history that the Coast Guard and Elizabeth City share.
“The Coast Guard and Elizabeth City have a history that dates back to 1938,” she said, marking the year the Coast Guard decided to locate an air station at the base’s current location off Weeksville Road.
When the base was commissioned in 1940, its initial contingency of personnel consisted of four commissioned officers and 52 enlisted members, Dickey said. It would be an understatement to say the base has grown in the last 81 years.
Base Elizabeth City today employs 2,300 active duty, civilian and contract workers across six commands, Dickey said.
“These Coast Guard members don’t just work in Elizabeth City,” she said. “They live here, shop here and are part of the community. That’s why we’re here today.”
Elizabeth City was initially named a Coast Guard City in 2015 and is one of nearly 30 cities to hold the prestigious title.
“There are only 29 cities across the nation that have been designated by Congress as official Coast Guard Cities,” Dickey told the audience.
Dickey cited the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce and local Rotary Clubs as examples of organizations that have gone above and beyond to express their support for local Coast Guard families.
“This official Coast Guard City title reflects the community’s remarkable dedication and acknowledges the outstanding support of the Coast Guard’s mission,” she said.
The city also helped organize a Coast Guard half marathon and 5K run, that it hopes will become an annual event. Because of COVID restrictions, last spring’s inaugural half marathon was conducted virtually online. City tourism officials announced earlier this month that next year’s event, set for the weekend of March 4-5, has been expanded to include a half marathon, a marathon and a 5K run.
Dickey also recognized Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie Dixon and praised the Coast Guard’s academic partnership with the university.
“The Coast Guard actually has two members right now who are attending ECSU and are active-duty Coast Guard,” Dickey said. “We’re excited to send them to officer candidate school and have them represent Elizabeth City’s commissioned officers in the Coast Guard.”
Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker congratulated the Coast Guard for its anniversary.
“It is an honor to take part in the 231st birthday of the United States Coast Guard, that nation’s oldest continuous seagoing service,” she said.
Presenting the closing remarks was Walter Gaskin, North Carolina’s secretary for Military and Veterans Affairs. Gaskin, who is retired Marine Corps lieutenant general, congratulated the Coast Guard for its more than two centuries of service fulfilling a slew of missions.
“As the nation’s premier maritime law enforcement community, you have to realize what they do day in and day out to guard and save lives and protect the environment and defend the homeland,” Gaskin said.
Gaskin once more offered his respect and appreciation to the men and women of the Coast Guard.
“We salute the members of the Coast Guard for their birthday,” he said. “We salute their service and we thank them for their sacrifice.”
In closing, Gaskin turned to Parker, who was seated behind him on stage, and praised Elizabeth City for the work it has done to earn Coast Guard City status.
“You set the tone of how the relationship that we would like to have of all our services and their communities,” Gaskin said.