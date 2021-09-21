Elizabeth City officials are considering separate grant requests for $20,000 to help two business owners renovate a couple of downtown buildings that have been vacant for at least 10 years.
City Council will vote at its Sept. 27 meeting on applications for Business Improvement Grants from Adam Swain and Erin Nixon.
Swain is seeking $20,000 in BIG money to put toward a renovation project at 210 N. Poindexter Street estimated to cost between $125,000 and $150,000. According to city officials, Swain plans to open a high-end cocktail bar-speakeasy in the building.
Nixon is seeking $20,000 in BIG funding for a renovation project at 508 E. Main Street estimated to cost between $199,000 and $268,000. Nixon plans to renovate the first-floor space of the three-story building into retail and office space, city officials said.
Swain is affiliated with Coaster’s Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter, which owns the building where the cocktail bar will be located. The new bar, however, will be a separate wholly-owned subsidiary and operate as a private club.
The bar is projected to create five full-time jobs and generate more than $35,000 is sales tax revenues annually, city officials said. The bar is also expected to produce $15,000 in utility service revenue for the city.
The property will need extensive interior renovations and minor exterior work. The interior work will include the demolition of the existing ceiling, removal of temporary walls, construction of restrooms compliant with federal handicap-accessible rules and installation of an insulated walk-in cooler.
Plumbing and electrical infrastructure work will also have to be completed, among other work. The exterior work will require approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.
The main entrance to the cocktail bar will be from Pailin’s Alley.
Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said there is a need for a high-end cocktail bar downtown.
“A causal and high-end cocktail bar fills a gap in our social market, not only downtown but also citywide,” Malenfant said.
Nixon plans to renovate the first floor of the property at 508 E. Main into five different spaces. One space has already been leased and there will be a common area with shared restroom facilities on the first floor.
The property needs to be rewired and renovation work is needed for the plumbing system. It also needs a new first-floor ceiling and the flooring will have to be replaced.
Some of the exterior work includes replacing the windows, which are sealed over.
The building’s tenants are projected to create five full-time jobs and three part-time jobs.
“The building is on a downtown corner and it is a high-traffic area,” Malenfant said. “The length of time this property has been vacant is very much noticed by our community. The last tenant was the Super 10 store.”
The BIG program is in its ninth year and has awarded almost $500,000 in grants that has helped generate $3.6 million in private investment in the city.
The city has budgeted $80,000 in the current fiscal year for the grant program, $60,000 of which is designated for downtown businesses.