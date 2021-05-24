HERTFORD — Up to 800 local families are expected to participate in a drive-through event offering free food and other essential goods in Hertford Tuesday.
The North Carolina Community Action Association and Good360, an Alexandria, Virginia-based charity, will host what they're calling a Big Pop Up at the Perquimans County Recreation Center at 310 Granby Street starting at 10 a.m. The event will continue until supplies run out.
The Big Pop Up is the NCCAA's third such event in North Carolina. According to a press release, volunteers distribute "critically needed food, beverages and basic goods to vulnerable individuals and families" at each Big Pop Up.
To ensure both volunteers' and recipients' safety, the Big Pop Up is a drive-through event. Recipients will line up in their vehicle and remain in their vehicle volunteers place a food box, beverages and assorted home goods in their vehicle trunk. Home goods may include kitchen items, medical wellness items, beauty items, cosmetics, or miscellaneous bedding, according to the NCCAA.
Community Action Agencies are nonprofit organizations created by President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964. The act embodies the philosophy that low-income individuals can best identify the issues their communities face and develop solutions to resolve them. There are 1,000 Community Action Agencies nationwide and 34 in North Carolina, including the Edenton Improvement Council in Edenton.