...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, eastern and southeast
Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
A truck from TMC Transportation attempts to back away from the plaza at the foot of South Broad Street on July 6, after pulling into the parking lot of the Penelope Barker House.
EDENTON — One afternoon last month, Edenton Police Chief Henry King stepped out of his cruiser onto a partially closed Broad Street, eyeing a stuck semi truck wrapped around monument plaza at the end of the street.
It wasn't the first time this had happened. It most likely will not be the last.
This time, stuck truck was owned by TMC Transportation from Des Moines, Iowa. The driver craned his head out the window to inspect the damage. A bit of pavement had been dug up, and some of the plaza’s landscaping had been damaged.
The semi’s front tires were dug into the dirt and sand along the curb on the east side of the plaza.
Over the years, countless other large trucks with trailers have gotten stuck around the foot of Broad Street near Colonial Park. The narrowness of the turns around the plaza and tight one-way streetscape have made it a nightmare for most truckers to navigate.
Calls come in for stuck trucks a few times a month, according to Edenton police.
Back in March, a J.B. Hunt truck met a similar fate, digging a hole deep into the strip of dead grass between sidewalk and street, nearly losing its trailer in the process.
Nearly every time a truck tries to round the plaza, Edenton Public Works staff have to patch up the holes, leaving a scarred area where grass no longer seems eager to grow.
Posted at the intersection a few yards up the street is a “No Thru Trucks” sign. But both King and Town Manager Corey Gooden say that the sign is frequently ignored.
“We need bigger signage down there so that the truckers will see it better and turn onto Water Street instead,” King said after the latest incident on July 6.
The area where trucks frequently get stuck is directly in front of The Spa at Waterloo. Occasionally, the business's employees can be seen helping truckers get their vehicles unstuck.
“Sometimes if (trucks) are directly in front of the driveway, staff and patrons of The Spa have been stuck in the lot and unable to leave,” said Waterloo owner Gabrielle Davenport. “Other times it has obstructed patrons from getting to us by car and having to park downtown and walk to us. It does seem to be a bit of a nuisance and most of the time they mess up the sidewalk and grass area.”
Trucks can sometimes also block access to the Penelope Barker House parking lot, forcing drivers to duck into Colonial Park or sneak out of the area behind the Edenton-Chowan Chamber of Commerce.
In response to the ongoing problem, Gooden said the town recently ordered new signage to be installed at the intersection of Broad and Water streets.
The signs could be delivered and installed within the next few weeks.
Gooden added that stepping up enforcement against truckers who ignore the “No Thru Trucks” sign may deter some trucking companies from sending their drivers around the plaza to turn around.
Win Bridgers, division engineer for District 1, said the N.C. Department of Transportation has replaced an old "To U.S. 17" sign at the intersection of Queen and Broad streets with a new, larger sign.
Bridgers also said that his office will reach out to Kelly Wells, NCDOT’s statewide traveler information engineer, to see if the "No Thru Trucks" policy can be communicated to online mapping companies such as Waze and Google Maps.