Big-time Chess

Rusty Conway, 12, contemplates where to move his knight, while opponent Victor Chilaka (left) prepares to move his king in response, during a chess match on an oversized board on the sidewalk at RCE Theaters in Elizabeth City, Monday. Watching in the yellow shirt is Rusty’s father, Russell. The theater hosted an afternoon of family games and concessions. Chilaka started the chess club at Willis Hare Elementary School in Pendleton, where he teaches exceptional children in grades K-4. He made the large chess board himself.