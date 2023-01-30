Skippers Logo

This one of several team logos the Elizabeth City River City Skippers plan to use to promote the new Old North State League team that will begin play at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek around the last week of May.

 River City Skippers

The summer collegiate baseball team that opens its inaugural season in Elizabeth City this spring plans to ask the local tourism agency for a marketing grant.

First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs told City Council last week that he was contacted by the River City Skippers about the process for applying for a $2,500 grant from the city's occupancy tax revenue.