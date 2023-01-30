This one of several team logos the Elizabeth City River City Skippers plan to use to promote the new Old North State League team that will begin play at Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek around the last week of May.
The summer collegiate baseball team that opens its inaugural season in Elizabeth City this spring plans to ask the local tourism agency for a marketing grant.
First Ward Councilor Johnson Biggs told City Council last week that he was contacted by the River City Skippers about the process for applying for a $2,500 grant from the city's occupancy tax revenue.
The Skippers are part of the 15-team Old North State League that features college players who will be playing a 32-game schedule, including 16 games in the city.
The city signed an agreement with the ONSL last year to lease Holmes Field at Knobbs Creek for the team’s home games. The ONSL will pay the city $200 for every game the River City Skippers play at the field.
Biggs said a councilor has to sponsor the application before it officially goes before City Council and he brought up the request to make sure there was no opposition from other councilors to move forward with the grant application.
“It would have to pass through City Council before it goes before the tourism board for approval,” Biggs said. “It will be a one-time grant; it will not be something that will be reoccurring.’’
Mayor Kirk Rivers said having a summer baseball team will be a benefit to local residents as well as something that will increase visitation to the city.
“It will be great to go watch good baseball during the summer,” Rivers said. “The field is on the water and I think it will be a win-win for tourism to have the Skippers in town. I think it will be a great investment.’’
Rivers told City Council that team officials plan to host events for children, including offering free admission to certain games.
Council also was scheduled to hear a proposal from Green Saves Green about leading a community effort to reopen a long-closed trail at Knobbs Creek. But Rivers said the project's original estimated cost of between $60,000 to $100,000 has skyrocketed to around $200,000. He said further discussions need to take place before it is brought back to City Council.
“That changed the scope of it, and we are pulling it back until we come up with a better plan,” Rivers said. “We are taking about phasing it. Green Saves Green wants to revitalize that trail. We also are going to see about grants.”
Rivers said the nature trail near the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center was closed more than 10 years ago after it was damaged by a hurricane.
“It knocked trees down and the city never fixed it up,” Rivers said. “There are bridges out there but they have been destroyed.”