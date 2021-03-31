Biggs Cadillac Buick GMC plans to begin selling electric vehicles next year, joining Nissan of Elizabeth City which has offered the electric-powered Leaf for more than a decade.
“We’re going to be the trendsetter,” Rick Durren, vice president of the dealership, said of adding electric vehicles to the selection at Biggs.
Durren explained that the staff is currently getting the dealership ready to sell electric vehicles. He said he’s meeting next month with Elizabeth City officials to discuss what the dealership needs in order to offer the vehicles.
A company also plans to install between four and eight electric chargers for vehicles at the dealership, he said.
Another dealership in town, Nissan of Elizabeth City, has carried the electric Nissan Leaf since 2010.
Hal Chappell of Nissan of Elizabeth City said the Leaf is the biggest-selling mass-produced electric vehicle in the world but has been a slow mover locally.
That could change in the near future. Interest in electric vehicles appears to be growing.
The Associated Press recently reported that opinion polls show that most Americans would consider an electric vehicle if it cost less, there were more charging stations along freeways, and if automakers offered a bigger variety of models.
Durren said that by the end of the decade General Motors will offer 30 different models of electric vehicles. Beginning next year Biggs will sell two of those models — the Cadillac Lyriq and GMC Hummer.
The dealership already has about 20 orders for electric vehicles, he said. But it will be sometime next year before Biggs gets its first electric vehicles.
Durren said it will take the rest of the year to get the dealership ready to sell electric vehicles.
“It’s a pretty big process,” he said.
But the dealership is excited about adding electric vehicles to its inventory.
“It’s going to be a hot item,” Durren said.
General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen plan to spend a combined $77 billion developing global electric vehicles over the next five years, with models from pickup trucks to small SUVs, according to The AP. GM has gone so far as to announce a goal of ending gasoline- and diesel-fueled passenger vehicles entirely by 2035 – and to become carbon-neutral by 2040.
The commitment comes with a risk. If American consumers reject electric vehicles for many years to come, companies would have no choice but to discount them and hope profits from gas vehicles would cover their costs until more buyers begin opting for electric vehicles.
Steve Bock of Raleigh told The AP he considered buying an electric vehicle when he replaced his 2013 Honda Pilot — but then he decided otherwise.
“I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said. He also said he was concerned about the availability of charging stations on longer trips.
To ensure local electric vehicle buyers and visitors with electric vehicles have somewhere to recharge their car battery, Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. recently announced it plans to install a charging station at the McDonald’s in Elizabeth City’s Tanglewood shopping center.
The cost of the station is being covered by a $74,534 rebate through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality. Division officials recently announced the first rebates for “Level 2 charging projects” that are being funded by the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program. Level 2 charging stations work much faster than Level 1 (120-volt) chargers.
The city of Elizabeth City also operates a charging station for electric vehicles at Mariners’ Wharf Park.