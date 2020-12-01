Artistic bike racks will soon be sprouting up around downtown Elizabeth City.
The Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Board of Directors approved locations for 13 of the racks at its meeting late last month. ECDI is hoping eventually to place as many as two dozen bike racks across the city’s downtown.
ECDI officials note there currently are no bike racks downtown. With the newly opened Weatherly Lofts apartments at Water and Elizabeth streets at full capacity, almost 400 people now live downtown. That creates the need for bike racks, they say.
Some of the first racks will be installed at Mariners’ Wharf Park, near City Hall, and at Pool Street Park. Several others will be put up on Main and Poindexter streets.
Each rack costs $600 and will be paid for by local businesses and individuals.
Southern Bank has contributed $5,000 to sponsor eight of the first 13 racks. Everett and Dru Thompson, United Country Realty, Van’s Pizza House, Nu-Quality Ice Cream and ECDI are sponsoring the cost for the rest of the first set of racks.
“A big shout-out to our first sponsors as we have enough funds to do this first push out of racks,” ECDI Director Deborah Malenfant said. “The racks are in production and we should definitely get them before Christmas.’’
Malenfant and several ECDI board members did a walkaround of the downtown with city public works personnel to determine the best locations for the racks. A total of 27 locations were identified.
“We measured potential locations,” Malenfant said. “Even though the bike rack has a small footprint, when you put the bikes on it you have to make sure you have enough ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) space to meet their requirements.”
Malenfant was referring to the 1990 federal law that prohibits discrimination against those with disabilities.
Bike rack sponsors will get a small recognition on the racks and each will be painted by local artists.
The visual art on the racks will represent Elizabeth City as a community and will not include political, direct advertising or inappropriate images or words, Malenfant said.
“(ECDI) reserves the right to decline any artwork we deem inappropriate,” she said.
Artists will be paid up to $200 to paint the racks depending on how much of the rack is painted.
“We imagine that all the racks will be fully painted,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said artists affiliated with downtown businesses will do most, if not all, of the work.
“We want to utilize artists that have businesses downtown,” Malenfant said. “We have a lot of art businesses or people who are very involved downtown.’’