Coast Guard Base

 The Daily Advance

WASHINGTON — Legislation in Congress would block China and foreign adversaries from buying land around U.S. military installations, including Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and other major bases in North Carolina.

U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC, is cosponsoring Protecting Military Installations and Ranges Act, which was reintroduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. The legislation targets efforts by hostile actors from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea to acquire U.S. land close to U.S. military installations or areas.