A bill before the N.C. General Assembly that would cut the number of College of The Albemarle Trustees by more than a third — and have two-thirds of them appointed by state legislators rather than local officials — has set off alarm bells with COA trustees.
Senate Bill 692 eliminates community college trustee appointments by the governor, makes boards of trustees at community colleges uniform at 12 members each, and makes changes in the way presidential contracts and other governance matters are handled statewide.
But of special concern to COA trustees is the bill's curtailing of membership — COA's trustee board currently consists of 19 members — and its replacement of the largely locally appointed board with one largely appointed by the General Assembly. Under the bill, only four of the board's 12 members would be appointed by county commissioners in COA's seven-county service territory.
The bill also requires all counties in the service territory to vote on the local appointees.
"If the administrative area of the institution is composed of two or more counties, the trustees shall be elected jointly by the boards of commissioners of all those counties, each board having one vote in the election of each trustee," the bill states in its current version.
The bill's language adds that "the county commissioners of the county in which the community college has established a satellite campus may elect an additional two members if the board of trustees of the community college agrees."
If the boards of commissioners are unable to agree on the election of one or more trustees, then the senior resident Superior Court judge of the district in which the college is located would make the appointment. In COA's territory, that would be Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett.
The bill's primary sponsors are Sen. Amy Galey, Sen. Todd Johnson and Sen. Tom McGinnis. McGinnis is the majority whip in the Senate.
State Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who represents eight counties in the 1st Senate District, including four that serve COA — Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan and Dare — has signed on as a co-sponsor of the bill.
The bill has been assigned to the Senate Committee on Education and Higher Education.
COA Trustee Wallace Nelson, who is chairman of the Perquimans Board of Commissioners, said his biggest concern about the legislation is that it would not allow every county in COA's service territory to appoint a trustee board member, as is the case now.
The current appointment system allows at least one trustee to be appointed by county commissioners in each of the seven counties. In addition, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has four appointments to the COA board.
Nelson urged fellow trustees to call state senators this week and inform them of their concerns about the bill.
"I think we've just got to do this," Nelson said. "This is a big deal."
Board of Trustees Chairman David Harris said he, too, is encouraging trustees to contact senators about the proposed legislation.
Sanderson said when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon that he supports community colleges and will listen to COA's concerns.
Sanderson said his understanding of the bill is that it's designed to bring some stability to the state community college system in light of significant turnover in the system president's job.
Sanderson said he was scheduled to speak with COA President Jack Bagwell Thursday morning and would be listening intently to COA's concerns about the bill. He said he would be glad to share those concerns with his fellow legislators when he returns to Raleigh.
"I will say this: Our community college system is the most hidden secret we have in the state of North Carolina," Sanderson said. "We have a wonderful community college system."