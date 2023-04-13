A bill before the N.C. General Assembly that would cut the number of College of The Albemarle Trustees by more than a third — and have two-thirds of them appointed by state legislators rather than local officials — has set off alarm bells with COA trustees.

Senate Bill 692 eliminates community college trustee appointments by the governor, makes boards of trustees at community colleges uniform at 12 members each, and makes changes in the way presidential contracts and other governance matters are handled statewide.