Nicole Hyatt (left) addresses the audience after her downtown business, Nicole J & Co., was named Business of the Year at the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Appreciation and Celebration event at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, Thursday evening. Hyatt is joined (l-r) by staff Mel Martini, Amanda Kielar, Jessie Miller and Cole Twiford.
Rick Durren, executive manager at Biggs Cadillac-Buick-GMC Truck, prepares to introduce the Business of the Year at the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Appreciation and Celebration event at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, Thursday evening.
A small downtown business that helps other businesses market their products is this year’s Business of the Year.
Nicole J & Co. was named Business of the Year at the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Appreciation & Celebration event held upstairs at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, Thursday evening.
“I am so overwhelmed right now,” said Nicole Hyatt, owner of Nicole J & Co. “Oh, my gosh, it has been such a pleasure serving the clients in this community. I don’t even know what to say.”
Nicole J & Co. is located inside the new Harbor Pharmacy building at 606 E. Main Street. The company specializes in providing businesses with digital and social media marketing expertise.
“I am grateful for the work that I get to do everyday,” Hyatt told the audience of more than 100 Chamber members and guests. “I am truly overjoyed with the stories and the relationships and the people that we get to help and brand. I’m just helping their businesses grow and connecting with their networks. It’s truly the most rewarding work that I’ve ever been able to do.”
Joining Hyatt in the celebration were her staff: Mel Martini, Amanda Kielar, Jessie Miller and Cole Twiford.
Rick Durren, executive manager at Biggs Cadillac-Buick-GMC Truck, talked briefly about Hyatt before announcing the Chamber had named Nicole J & Co. its Business of the Year.
“This person came to the Chamber in 2017 seeking advice with an idea of a business that she wanted to open,” he said. “Fast forward five years later and we have a business that is growing, that has over 20 clients.”
Durren also talked briefly about the Business of the Year award itself.
“What makes this award so special is that whether you’re a $50 million-a-year business or you’re a one-person business in this town you’re eligible to win this award,” he said. “Where normally the people who give the most money and pal around with the leaders end up winning the award; well, that’s not the case here.”