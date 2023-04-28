A group of business owners are planning to create an organization that will promote businesses outside of the downtown area.
Montero's Restaurant owner Andy Montero is one of the organizers and said the new organization will be patterned somewhat after Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Although, he doesn't know if the group will have an official board of directors like ECDI, he said.
ECDI has been very successful in helping attract businesses to downtown as well as organizing events like the annual N.C. Potato Festival, among others.
Montero said the new organization doesn’t have an official name yet but expects it to be called either "City Central" or "City Center." When the idea of the organization was first discussed, some also suggested incorporating the term "Mid-Town" into the name.
“Mid-Town was mentioned when we started and then it turned into different things,” Montero said. “Essentially, it (the area being designated) is outside of downtown.”
Montero said businesses in the center of the city have discussed forming an organization for several years and a group of around 15 different business owners and other representatives recently met for the first time to move the idea forward.
“We want to be able to differentiate ourselves, to be able to have a name to market to people so they can visualize where we are when that name is mentioned,” Montero said. “It is nice that it is finally getting started. It will be interesting to see how we build momentum moving forward.’’
Montero said he expects the number of businesses and individuals interested in the group will grow.
“We have a really a large number of businesses in that business district,” Montero said. “They range from small mom and pop individual businesses, large corporate and everything in between.”
Montero said it is just a matter of time as more and more businesses open in other parts of the city and the group wants to be prepared to assist with that growth and promote businesses.
“We are thinking about growth because we know it is going to happen,” Montero said. “As businesses and residential areas move out from this mid-town region outward, we want to make sure we are able to include them or create new business districts.”
Montero said the organization will look to partner with the city and the county in organizing the district and establishing geographic boundaries.
“We will hit the ground running from there,” Montero said.
Montero said participants at the first meeting discussed the possibility of having a board similar to ECDI. He said that could include organizing and promoting events similar to ECDI and that early discussions have resulted in “lots and lots of ideas.”
“We had a lot of 'we should do this and that,'” Montero said. “Currently it is in its infancy. There is no 'we' other than an interested and motivated group of businesses."
While the new organization "potentially" could be similar to ECDI, spearheading events and raising funds and awareness for downtown, it's possible it might not be, he said.
"But it is also very possible it could fall under the purview of the Chamber of Commerce or EDC (Economic Development Commission) to be able to help be able to promote that business district,” he said.