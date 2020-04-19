There could be a light at the end of the tunnel for non-essential businesses temporarily closed by Gov. Roy Cooper because of the coronavirus crisis.
Cooper’s stay-at-home executive order expires at the end of this month but the governor on Wednesday outlined a route to ease restrictions that could possibly allow restaurants, bars and other shuttered businesses to reopen. Counties in the state that have not been hard-hit by COVID-19 may be allowed to reopen before hard-hit counties, possibly in early May.
But what that reopening of the economy would look like is a big question.
Some restrictions that could be placed on restaurants could include limited inside seating with tables separated by six feet, wait staff would be required to wears masks and gloves and even the temperatures of patrons could have to be checked.
Hair and nail salon and other similar businesses that have been shuttered since March 30 could also be required to follow similar restrictions as well as operating by appointment only.
Montero’s Restaurant owner Andy Montero is looking forward to greeting diners inside the restaurant again but hopes state officials don’t remove restrictions too quickly. Montero’s, like many restaurants, is open for take-out.
“I am kind of torn with this,” Montero said. “Yes, I would like to get back to normal, or new normal, soon. At the same time, restaurants were shut down early because we are a place for large gatherings. To open up prematurely could defeat the whole purpose of shutting us down early if the virus is still here. I would hate it if restaurants were the cause of a second round of this.’’
If restaurants are allowed to reopen with restrictions Montero said he would follow all guidelines. In fact, with seven different rooms, the restaurant is well positioned to distance diners from one another.
“For us to spread people apart would be a fairly easy thing for us to do,” Montero said.
Like everyone, Hoppin’ Johnz restaurant owner Jim Nye wants the COVID-19 outbreak to be a distant memory. However, he also doesn’t think the state should rush to reopen closed businesses unless the “science and not politics” dictates it.
“It depends what reopening means,” Nye said. “If he (Cooper) thinks opening restaurants fully for inside dining is a good idea, I don’t agree, as much as I am anxious for that to happen.”
Nye said he’s willing to try to adapt his restaurant to enforce new social distancing restrictions. But at the same time, he said he “doesn’t want to be overly anxious” when he reopens.
“If it’s still that bad, that we are doing social distancing and wearing masks, should we really be doing this that quickly?” he asked. “I would do that if that it is the way it goes, but I don’t think it’s the best idea in the world. I think we could open too quick.’’
Because of ongoing renovations, Nye said Hoppin’ Johnz in fact may not be ready to fully open in early May if restrictions are lifted. The restaurant is currently open for take-out service.
“During this time, I am getting a few things done in the restaurant,” Nye said. “If he (Cooper) opens too quickly, I may not be done with what I am doing and won’t be open anyway.”
Hair and nail salon and similar businesses that have been shuttered since March 30 could be required to follow similar restrictions imposed on restaurants as well as operating by appointment only when they get the OK to reopen.
Before being closed because COVID-19 restrictions imposed by Cooper, Premier Visions Hair Studios in downtown Elizabeth City was already seeing customers by appointment only. Premier’s owner Kendell Ferebee said his business would follow whatever the state mandates.
“We just want to open back up, and it is going to be pretty big when we open back up,” Ferebee said. “People message us every day that they want to see us and get their hair done. It’s going to be really good when we open back up.”
Visit Elizabeth City has drawn up several different marketing plans to be prepared for when the economy reopens, and under what guidelines.
“We are building a marketing plan with varying start dates because we don’t know when everything will be open,” said Visit Elizabeth City Director Corrina Ferguson. “We are trying to build in some contingencies because some businesses may reopen before others.”
Ferguson noted that the reopening
It’s not going to be as simple as, ‘Hey, Elizabeth City is open again and come visit us.’ It may be come and enjoy the outdoor park and still get something to go. We are building multiple different plans so that we will be ready to relaunch our marketing and advertising when it is appropriate.”
Ferguson said tourism will probably not get back to “normal-normal” until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. Currently there isn’t, and health officials have said it could be some time before one is developed and available for widespread use.
“We are not going to get back to where we were (for tourism dollars) in 2019 until 2023,” Ferguson predicted. “That sounds like doom and gloom and 2020 is a very challenging year with huge decreases. But they are predicting 2021 will have huge increases compared to 2020.”
Sentara Albemarle Medical Center spokeswoman Annya Soucy said the hospital and its parent health care system, Sentara Healthcare, would adhere to any guidelines set forth by elected officials and public health officials.
“Sentara Healthcare is following the guidance of our state and federal leaders and public health officials on the appropriateness of future stay-at-home orders,” Soucy said.
The region’s health department, Albemarle Regional Health Services, is taking a similar stance on the possible easing of restrictions.
“ARHS stands firmly behind the governor and (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services) approach to mitigating the impact of the pandemic across our state,” agency spokeswoman Amy Underhill said. “The efforts made to flatten the curve by social distancing, handwashing, and staying home if you are sick, appear to be making a difference.”
Underhill said all local and state elected officials have been supportive of public health response efforts in the region.
“We remain hopeful that we can all achieve some sense of normalcy in the weeks and months ahead,” she said.