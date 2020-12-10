Local restaurant owners who serve alcohol had mixed reactions Wednesday to Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to fight a new surge in COVID-19 cases by imposing a nightly curfew at 10 p.m.
Cooper’s plan, part of his modified stay-at-home order announced Tuesday, requires bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses to close by 10 p.m. The order, which takes effect Friday and will remain in place at least through Jan. 8, also requires on-site alcohol sales at bars to end by 9 p.m.
Under the curfew, state residents will still be able to travel to and from work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. They’ll also be able to travel to get food, gas, medical care or social services. But trips to restaurants and bars must end at 10 p.m.
Raul Ambriz of Happy Taco said he is concerned about the potential impact of the curfew.
“It’s going to put us in a bind, because between 9 (p.m.) and 11 (p.m.) on weekends is when we sell the most at the bar,” Ambriz said. “That is our best hour for alcohol sales and it will be gone. The alcohol sales will definitely go down.”
Ambriz said it’s not unusual for the restaurant to do as much volume in alcoholic beverage sales between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as it does during the entire rest of the day.
Alcohol sales are important to the Happy Taco, located at 512 W Ehringhaus Street, because they provide a good revenue stream when food sales are slower, he said.
“It compensates for what you didn’t do during the day,” Ambriz said.
Ambriz said he hopes the new restrictions will not have to remain in place for very long.
The restaurant’s overall volume has been slower due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. Happy Taco is still getting takeout business but some customers when they come to pick up a takeout order say they are looking forward to the end of the pandemic because they want to bring the rest of the family with them to eat at the restaurant, he explained.
In issuing the order Tuesday Cooper cited recent increases in the spread of the coronavirus in the state. On Wednesday, state health officials reported 6,495 new COVID-19 cases and more than 2,400 hospitalizations. That followed six days in a row in which the state hit new highs for hospitalizations.
Elizabeth City Police Chief Eddie Buffaloe, who also serves as interim city manager, said enforcement of the governor’s order in the city will be handled on a case-by-case basis with an emphasis on “education of our citizens.”
Asked for clarification Wednesday what might trigger police enforcement of the curfew, Buffaloe did not respond by The Daily Advance’s deadline.
Attempts to reach Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten for comment were not successful.
Hang Huang, owner of Pier 17 Seafood and Bar, said he does not expect a major impact on his business from the curfew.
“It is not much,” he said of the likely impact of closing the restaurant at 10 p.m. rather than 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
The restaurant already closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.
He said he wants to do what is necessary to keep customers and the public safe.
“As a citizen you just do what you’re supposed to do, because we want to keep everybody safe,” he said.
Jorge Garcia, manager of Three Amigos, said he doesn’t expect the governor’s order to have a major impact on business.
“By that time we’re almost empty,” Garcia said.
Cooper said he will impose further restrictions if the pace of new cases doesn’t slow down.
“Let me be clear: We will do more if our trends do not improve,” he said during a news conference. “That means additional actions involving indoor restaurant dining, entertainment facilities or shopping and retail capacity. None of us wants that.”