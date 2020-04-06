Local business are finding ways to adapt to a stay-at-home economy — and the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging customers to continue patronizing favorite businesses through gift cards and other options that remain available.
Chamber President Holly Staples said that since the Chamber is currently unable to focus on events and in-person networking, it’s reaching out to Chamber members through social media. The goal, she said, is to see how members have been able to adapt and pivot during the coronavirus pandemic, offer new products and services or new ways of providing their products and services.
“We’ve heard so many stories from businesses who have been attempting to do that and have been successful in doing that,” Staples said.
One great way customers can continue to support businesses is by purchasing gift cards. A list of businesses offering gift cards was posted Friday afternoon on the Chamber Facebook page, and Staples said she expects the list to grow as word spreads.
Staples noted that with Easter and Mother’s Day coming up, this is a good time to buy gift cards.
“Now is a great time to go ahead and purchase those in advance to help some of these businesses,” she said.
Examples of some of the ways local businesses are keeping customers engaged include:
• RCE Theaters is offering coupon books.
• Itza Boutza Pizza has make-your-own pizza kits that include dough, toppings and everything you need to make and bake a pizza at home.
• Some Realtors are providing virtual tours of homes.
• Rock Star East is providing virtual classes.
• Harbor Counseling PC is doing telehealth visits.
• Paradiso Roma has been livestreaming pizza-making classes.
• The Boys & Girls Club is on Facebook Live every afternoon with activities for kids to do.
• Albemarle Eye Center is offering telemedicine.
“Businesses might not be open in their traditional manner but they’re still ready and willing to help their clients,” Staples said.