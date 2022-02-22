Vinetrice Reynolds portrays 14-year-old Sarah Jones in “Freedom of NC,” a film that depicts an enslaved family’s escape from an eastern North Carolina plantation during the 19th century. The film will be shown in the Perquimans County High School auditorium on Friday.
A regionally produced film exploring themes of slavery and freedom will be screened in Hertford Friday evening in observance of Black History Month.
“Freedom of NC,” which depicts an enslaved family’s escape from an eastern North Carolina plantation during the 19th century, was written and directed by Greenville native James Jones and filmed on location at Historic Hope Plantation in Windsor.
The film was shown last weekend at RCE Theaters in Roanoke Rapids, will be screened in the Perquimans County High School auditorium on Friday and will be shown in Washington, N.C., at the Turnage Theater Saturday.
Friday’s screening will be at 6 p.m. It’s free to the public but donations will be accepted.
The movie is part of a weekend of Black History Month activities. On Sunday at 2 p.m. there will be a soul food dinner free to the first 150 people at Bout Thyme Restaurant in downtown Hertford.
The dinner is sponsored by Lend A Hand Ministry. In addition, N95 masks will be provided courtesy of Ari Advocacy Center in Durham.
Jones said he was glad to get the movie into some eastern North Carolina communities during February, which is Black History Month.
“Freedom of NC” had a brief run in select theaters last fall.
Production was completed in October 2021 and the movie was shown at Regal Cinemas in Greenville, Marquee Cinemas in Raleigh and Pointe 14 in Wilmington.
Jones said he didn’t have the marketing budget to give the movie a full push into commercial release.
“But the people that came out definitely enjoyed it,” he said.
Bear Hug Productions is his company.
Jones said he is excited to have just signed an eight-year deal with Entertainment Studios to distribute the film worldwide and domestically. The movie will be released in June on a variety of video-on-demand platforms such as Spectrum, Comcast, iTunes and Direct TV.
In addition, DVDs will be available in a number of larger chain stores.
About eight months after the June release the film will become available on streaming platforms, he said.
Screening the movie during Black History Month was a good way to let people see it, Jones said.
Jones wrote “Freedom of NC” in 2018. He first made an educational music video about the history and then decided to challenge himself by writing and directing a full feature film.
Jones, who lives in Greenville, is self-taught. He has worked in video editing for 14 years and started shooting two years ago.