HERTFORD — Perquimans County officials expect to have proposed language for an explanatory sign or signs at the Confederate monument on the courthouse green in the next few months.
Meanwhile, the Colored Soldiers Monument on King Street will not be moving to the courthouse green. County officials have consulted the owners of the monument and been advised they “prefer that the monument stay where it is,” County Manager Frank Heath said.
Heath did say the effort to develop language for signs putting the Confederate monument in historical context is moving forward.
“We are still working on that,” Heath said last week. “We are still seeking input from different historical sources.”
Heath said county officials have already had a conversation with a faculty member at Elizabeth City State University and are planning to consult with College of The Albemarle faculty as well, “just to help to get some perspective.”
Heath said he, board Chairman Wallace Nelson and vice Chairwoman Fondella Leigh are actively meeting to discuss language for signs that would posted near the monument.
“We’re not going to rush into it,” Heath said. “We’re going to try to get something that is historically accurate and is measured and not rushed.”
The Board of Commissioners voted Sept. 7 to pursue two recommendations from a study panel on the Confederate monument, which is currently located in front of the courthouse.
One recommendation was to erect an informational sign or signs giving context to the Confederate monument. The other recommendation was to ask the owners of the Colored Soldiers Monument to consider relocating it to the courthouse lawn.
The board’s vote on Sept. 7 called for proposed language for the signs to come back before the full board for final approval. Heath, Nelson and Leigh were also tasked with providing a cost estimate to the board.
The decision to include contextual signs was a compromise with opponents of the leaving the monument in front of the courthouse.
Commissioner Joseph Hoffler expressed displeasure with keeping the Confederate monument on county property. He said it would be more appropriate for the monument to be located on private property and preferably in a cemetery to clarify its memorial purpose.
Not everyone is happy about the idea of contextual signage at the monument either.
Terry Swope, a citizen who repeatedly expressed opposition to moving the monument, said at the September board meeting that commissioners appeared to be ignoring two dozen people who spoke at a public hearing in opposition to placing signs near the monument.
Nelson said placing signage at the monument can ensure the whole story is told.
The wording for the signs will require agreement from two-thirds majority of the county commissioners in order to be approved. Commissioners also have to agree on the cost before any signage is placed.
Nelson said that he believes the sign’s wording could be positive and provide an opportunity to bring something positive out of a challenging situation.
“Signage is not an enemy of this monument,” he said.