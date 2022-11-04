Arriving in what they billed “the Blackest Bus in America,” leaders of Black Voters Matter were in Elizabeth City Friday encouraging citizens to vote.
“Don’t wait ‘til Nov, 8 — vote today,” tour participants shouted as they stepped off the bus in the parking lot at Waterfront Park.
Danielle Brown, deputy field director for Black Voters Matter, said in an interview at the park that the movement encourages all eligible voters to cast ballots, but focuses its energy on encouraging Black people to vote because of longstanding patterns she said discourage Blacks from participating in elections.
“All voters matter,” Brown said. “But we want to make sure that our community as Black folks, that they understand that they matter. And they don’t just matter when it’s time to vote. They matter all the time. Our issues don’t start or stop on Election Day.”
Local conservative activist Christina Williams has posted on social media complaints about activities associated with Black Voters Matter that she says have made it difficult for voters to access the one-stop polling site at the K.E. White Center and kept some voters from casting their ballots.
In a phone interview with The Daily Advance Friday, she reiterated her concern that a march of Elizabeth City State University students to the polls on the first day of early voting blocked vehicles’ access to the site and forced voters to try to find a different entrance to the voting center.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, told The Daily Advance Friday that he was present at the march and that vehicles’ access to the one-stop center was not blocked. As students came into the K.E. White Center site they turned toward the grassy lawn and away from the paved areas, he said.
Rivers said that a few students were standing in parking spaces, but moved to the grassy area when asked to do so by an election official.
Williams said the march, and a visit by the Black Voters Matter bus on Friday, temporarily blocked access and kept people from being able to get to the polling place and vote.
Brown insisted that Black Voters Matter does not want to discourage anyone from voting.
Brown said students at all historically black colleges and universities in North Carolina have held marches to the polls this election.
Brown said she has marched to the polls herself with ECSU students numerous times.
“I have been right there and walked it with them,” Brown said. “It’s the same route every time.”
She said nothing this year was different about this year’s march from previous years.
Cliff Albright, co-founder and executive director of Black Voters Matter, said it’s not coincidence that the complaints center around an event celebrating and encouraging voting by HBCU students.
“What people are actually upset about is that this was some young Black students coming out to vote,” Albright said.
Brown said the group isn’t discouraged by the complaints.
“If that’s what people want to say then go right ahead,” Brown said. “But we want to keep going. And we want our students to keep going.”
Albright said Black Voters Matter is fighting for legislation that would make voting more convenient for all potential voters.
“We want everybody to vote,” Albright said.
Energy is being focused on encouraging and supporting voting in the Black community because “this country has a history of Black voters not mattering,” Albright said.
There also is a history in North Carolina of efforts to suppress Black voting, Albright said.