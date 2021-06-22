If you want a brief peek at what it was like to live in the 1960s, Museum of the Albemarle is inviting you to come in and have a seat.
The museum is offering a special interactive feature this week that gives visitors a glimpse of what a typical teenage girl's room and typical family room would have looked like in the 1960s.
Visitors are welcome to have a seat in the family room and take in the experience. The furniture styles and arrangement of the room are reminiscent of the era.
In the teen's room, a Beatles poster and newspaper clippings highlighting important events adorn the wall. Love beads hang from pieces of furniture and Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy dolls sit on the bed.
There's also an acoustic guitar and a turntable that can be adjusted to play either 33-rpm (revolutions per minute) albums or 45-rpm records. (For those who've never seen a record player, revolutions per minute are the number of times a record spins on a turntable.) A nice stack of vinyl albums from the era is also featured.
A Candy Striper outfit is among the items of clothing that are hanging up in the room. The pink outfits were worn by female youth volunteers at hospitals from the 1950s until about the early 1990s, and the '60s were a heyday for the program.
The interactive teen room and family room compliment the "Reliving the 1960s" exhibit, which opened at the museum in April. The exhibit explores how the decade brought changes in science, civil rights, fashion, art, health, technology and entertainment.
Hayley James, education assistant at the museum, did much of the setup for the two rooms. James was the museum's first junior docent in 2006 and now works at the museum.
James said about 15 people visited the interactive rooms during the first two hours it was open on Saturday. The rooms will remain furnished through 4 p.m. on Friday.
Luke Ackerman and Brittany Ackerman were among those who toured the 1960s interactive rooms on Saturday.
The Ackermans, who were visiting Elizabeth City from their home in Wilmington, said they found the '60s rooms interesting.
For Brittany, much of the furniture reminded her of visits with her grandparents and great-grandparents when she was a child.
In addition to visiting the museum the couple also spent some time at the Downtown Waterfront Market on Saturday.
"We were looking for somewhere to do a day trip and explore," said Luke.
He said he enjoyed browsing at the market and talking to the local craftspeople and food producers who sell their products.
"It was a very cool market with a lot of great local vendors," Luke said.
He also remarked that he was impressed with the updated exhibits at the museum.
"It's exciting to see new additions in a museum," he said.
"And the Beatles are still a classic," added Brittany, noting the prominence the group is given in the '60s teen room.