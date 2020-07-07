Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle involving a 2001 Ford pickup truck valued at $3,000 in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 22. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of failure to work after being paid involving a stolen endorsed personal check valued at $16,150 in the 1000 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game involving $1,080 in stolen currency in the 200 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of death investigation in the 2500 block of Redgate Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of simple assault in the 100 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of weapon law violations in a confinement facility involving a razor blade in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of larceny of 8 cattle with a combined estimated value of more than $13,000 in the 800 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of theft from a building and impersonation involving $5,000 in stolen currency in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 23. Investigating officer: RD Morgan.
A report of weapon law violations involving a homemade metal weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of theft of several items valued at nearly $400 from a Honda CRV motor vehicle in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 24. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of harassing phone calls in the 1800 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
A report of assault on a female and communicating threats involving a child pushing his mother and stating he was going to kill her in the 1200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: TC McPherson.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a cellular device in a confinement facility involving a smart watch and 6-inch metal shank in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of aggravated assault involving a knife or other cutting instrument in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of weapon law violations involving a 5-inch metal shank in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26. Investigating officer: RY Godfrey.
A report of theft of credit card with a closed account from a 1999 Toyota motor vehicle in the 500 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property estimated at $200 in the 700 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 26. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of contraband in a confinement facility involving a seized 3-inch glass pipe in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.