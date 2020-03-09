CAMDEN — Camden Plantation will be allowed to downsize its commercial center and relocate it to a site on McPherson Road, county officials decided last week.
The major amendment to the Camden Plantation Planned Unit Development Master Plan was approved unanimously by the Camden Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting March 2. The original plan was adopted in 2011.
David Rudiger, president of Boyd Homes, the Virginia Beach, Virginia company that is developing Camden Plantation, said during the public hearing on the amendment that most of the development’s frontage along U.S. Highway 17 has been deemed wetlands by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. For that reason, he said, the commercial center that was going to be located along U.S. 17 needs to be moved in order to meet the original intent of the master plan, which calls for a mixture of residential and commercial uses in the development.
The new site of the commercial center is on land along McPherson Road that the company recently purchased from the county and that was recently rezoned to Highway Business.
Dan Porter, the county’s director of planning and community development, told the commissioners that the size of the commercial area is being decreased from 19.3 acres to 13.25 acres and that the number of housing units is being reduced from 1,772 to 1,662. There is a corresponding increase in open space and wildlife habitat, he said.
Bryan Plumlee, an attorney for the Whitson family that owns property adjacent to the planned development, said the family is concerned that there is no maintenance agreement for the ditch that runs across the Whitson Farm and that will carry stormwater runoff from Camden Plantation. The family has not been approached by the developer over the past eight or nine years to discuss the maintenance of the ditch, Plumlee said.
Marcella Whitson testified that the family has raised flooding and drainage concerns with the board since 1999 but the plan for the development has never addressed their concerns.
A “huge increase in impervious surfaces” will increase runoff into the ditch, she said. The board needs to require written and enforceable protections with regard to the maintenance of the ditch, she added.
“Our family wants this county to grow and prosper,” Whitson said. An adequate drainage plan would be a win-win for the developers, other landowners, and the county, she said.
“That’s my main issue is this drainage that’s going to kill us,” Whitson said.
Porter said the current ordinance requires the developer make a “reasonable effort” to obtain drainage easements.
He also said the current ordinance does not require planning board review before the amendment comes before the county commissioners.
Commissioner Clayton Riggs said the board should only be considering the difference that the amendment would make.
County Attorney John Morrison said the developer now has a vested right in what has been approved already.
Riggs said that since there will be less impervious surface because of the reduction in the size of the commercial area, there should be less runoff than under the previous plan.
Hahns Copeland was submitted by the attorney as an expert in civil engineering. Commissioner Ross Munro’s motion to accept Copeland as an expert witness passed unanimously.
Copeland argued on behalf of the Whitsons that the current drainage plan could make flooding much worse for the Whitsons and other landowners in the area. And maintaining the ditch could cost the Whitsons $10,000 a year in perpetuity, he said.
The developer should be required to maintain the ditch, Copeland said.
Rudiger said the stormwater plans have already been approved by the county and the state.
Morrison said it was not appropriate for the board to reconsider the plan that was approved in 2011.
Neighboring property owner William Stafford said relocating the commercial center will harm him and his neighbors.
“Everything I have worked for my entire life is affected by this,” Stafford said. He said entrance to the gas station — a reference to the commercial center that would be relocated — would be right in front of his neighbor’s front porch.
The citizens of Camden County need to be considered rather than all the consideration going to a developer that is not from the county, he said.
Stafford said he is concerned about fire and safety issues at the development.
Concerns such as light pollution and traffic have not been considered by the board, Stafford said.
Don Lee Keaton, who farms in the area, said he doesn’t understand how the area was ever designated as wetlands.
“If that’s wetlands out there, the whole property is wetlands and there shouldn’t be anything out there,” he said.
Keaton said the drainage plan will not work and he will have flooding in his field.
James Ellis said he is concerned about increased traffic on McPherson Road, which will negatively impact his life, his child’s life, and his neighbors’ lives.
“Think about the citizens on McPherson Road that this is directly affecting,” Ellis said.
Rudiger said the amendment decreases the number of units and the acreage of the commercial center.
“This is a positive impact for the county,” Rudiger said.
But Ellis said he’s concerned about the relocation of the commercial center.
“You’ve increased the impact on McPherson Road,” Ellis said.