...Increased Fire Danger From Midday Through Early This
Evening...
Breezy and dry conditions are expected again today. North to
northwest winds will be gusty to 25 to 30 mph and relative
humidity values will drop to 25 to 35 percent across northeast
North Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will
lead to an increased fire danger risk from midday today through
early this evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
CAMDEN — The Camden County Board of Education has backed a plan to build a $75 million high school for 800 students on an existing site on N.C. Highway 343 North.
The scope for the new school, which is now includes expanded space for career and technical education and six additional classrooms, was approved unanimously by the school board Tuesday night. The board also voted to accept a budget of $75 million for the school.
The motion by board member Chris Purcell also noted that the new high school will be built on the existing site on N.C. 343 North.
Although county and school officials had been negotiating with a property owner to purchase 40 additional acres adjacent to the site, Maggie Dittmar of M.B. Kahn Construction mentioned in her report Tuesday that she understood the additional acreage was no longer available.
Camden County Manager Erin Burke, when asked about the property by The Daily Advance, said the owner of what officials had described previously as “the Sawyer tract” had withdrawn the offer to sell the land.
Architect Ashley Dennis of Moseley Architects talked to the board about some of the challenges of locating the new school on the existing site, but also indicated that it can be done.
County officials previously had expressed concern that soil conditions at the site would result in a steep increase in site development costs. County officials initially looked at an alternate site for the new school on U.S. Highway 158 but abandoned it after public pushback. Common objections to the U.S. 158 site included traffic safety concerns, a location that is not central to the county, distance from the other schools, and cost.
County and school officials then decided to look at the Sawyer tract, saying it might allow the school to built on land that had more suitable soil and provide enough land for future expansion. They agreed to perform due diligence on the site but that process now appears to be over.
The $75 million the board approved for the school’s budget is $8 million less than the maximum amount that would have been theoretically available. Camden voters approved a $33 million bond referendum in November 2020, and the county over the past several years has been awarded a total of $50 million in state needs-based facilities grant funding.
Board member Kevin Heath said during Tuesday’s discussion that the current site on N.C. 343 is where the school needs to be built.
“This is the land the county bought,” Heath said. “This is where the people want it.”
The board’s intended scope for the project includes two alternates that could be added if the budget allows: an auxiliary gym with a stage, and synthetic turf for the football field.