Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the 10 candidates seeking two open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election.
Candidates for Board of Education hold a variety of views on how the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from a staunch defense of the protocols to a sharp disagreement with the mask mandate for students.
A recent Associated Press report said test scores show academic progress declined in every state in the nation during the pandemic, primarily because of school lockdowns and remote learning. All the candidates have acknowledged that COVID-19 posed an unprecedented challenge for the schools.
Two candidates, Tommy Old and Ronnie “Sugar Bear” Morris, cited their own experience working for ECPPS during the pandemic.
Morris, who is running for the Inside City Limits seat, worked in maintenance. Old, a candidate for one of the two Outside City Limits seats, was Career and Technical Education Curriculum and Instructional Management coordinator for ECPPS during the heart of the COVID-19 crisis from March 2020 to January 2021.
“ECPPS did try to help with instruction, like getting WiFi at all schools, and tried to make chrome books available for all students,” Morris said. “The problem with that is people having transportation to the school site.”
Morris said while delivering boxes to the Edgewood Center during the pandemic he noticed some families were not treated with respect.
“A parent asked a technical person about a Chromebook that did not stay charged,” Morris recalled. “She asked about a new book or a charger. The technology person told the parent, ‘y’all always want something.’ All parents and staff could have been better informed and treated with more respect when asking questions. Remember this was new to everyone.”
Morris also expressed concern about what he described as a lack of transparency during the district’s pandemic response.
“Locking the administration doors and hiding in the building didn’t gain any confidence when parents needed answers during a public health crisis,” he said.
Old said advance preparation and planning could have begun sooner.
“Knowing that COVID was getting worse at the end of 2019, more pre-planning by ECPPS staff could have and should have been done by the school board and the administrative staff at Central Office,” Old said. “Again, (there was) no leadership.
“In the future, there are many vendor products, some as a result of COVID, that would be beneficial to our teachers in teaching our current curriculum in an online environment,” Old continued. “ECPPS needs to seek grants or funding that would allow these products to be obtained and teachers and staff trained to use it so that we are better prepared if the need arises again.”
Angela Cobb, a retired ECPPS school principal and candidate for the Inside seat, gave the district’s response mixed reviews.
“In several areas, ECPPS handled the pandemic well,” Cobb said. “The technology department worked tirelessly to push out devices and hotspots for areas with limited internet access, as well as create WiFi hubs on location in school parking lots. Teachers should also be commended for their adaptability and extended hours they put in to create a successful-as-possible online learning experience. Food service staff made sure our students and families had food to eat by serving and delivering meals.”
Cobb also noted areas where the response could have been improved.
“ECPPS went into remote learning similar to the adage of building a plane while flying it,” Cobb said. “The transition was too quick without plans in place to address differentiated instruction for all learners. District level administration took the pandemic situation to the extreme.
”School administrators were required to write ridiculously lengthy plans addressing anything from athletic practices to graduation ceremonies — plans that tried the patience of the most serene,” she continued. “District-level administration let their own germophobic fears guide restrictions that, as in similar counties, should have been lifted long before they were.
“In the event of a similar public health crisis in the future, ECPPS should be better prepared. Hopefully, the district has taken information gathered from the COVID scenario and analyzed this information to not make the same mistakes twice.”
Carol Peterson, a candidate for the Outside seat, expressed skepticism about the benefit of wearing masks and criticized the school district’s mask mandate during the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, very little was known initially about the effects COVID had on children, so masks were the obvious response,” Peterson said. “As time went on, when data showed that children were not susceptible to COVID, the masks should have only been an option, not mandatory. Masks were never proven to stop the spread of COVID.
“Keeping children out of school was never a good idea,” she continued. “It caused more harm because they lost so much instruction time, it crippled their socialization, and caused psychological trauma.”
Pam Pureza, an incumbent board member seeking re-election to the Inside seat, defended the district’s handling of the crisis, while expressing her own wish that face-to-face learning could have resumed sooner.
“ECPPS staff members did a great job with quickly developing a plan to educate our students in a situation that most in our lifetime had ever faced,” Pureza said. “Hindsight is always 20/20 and we learned several lessons along the way.
“I do wish we could’ve found a way to return to face-to-face learning sooner, but our district was faced with higher positive cases in our area and many of our staff and families did not feel comfortable coming back into the buildings,” she continued. “One thing we learned is that we need to increase access to reliable internet service across the entire county, in the event that we would have a similar situation in the future and have to switch into virtual learning again.”
Andrea Leigh Rosewall, a candidate for one of the Outside seats, said she appreciated the concern shown for public health but agreed with other candidates who expressed a wish that face-to-face learning had resumed sooner.
“The pandemic was a truly unprecedented event and there was no road map for how to respond to the global crisis,” Rosewall said. “I appreciate that the school board followed the guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and acted with an abundance of care. However, with the benefit of hindsight, I do think there are decisions that would be made differently.
“A priority should be placed on students returning to schools as soon as possible and teachers should not be expected to juggle both remote and in person learning simultaneously,” she continued. “There should also be long-term support for teachers, students, and families to help them deal with the impacts of such a traumatic event.”
Sharon Warden, an incumbent seeking re-election to an Outside seat, said the district responded well under extremely difficult conditions.
“The ECPPS pandemic response was handled with a warranted urgency,” Warden said. “We immediately shifted into ‘high gear’ in response to an unimaginable worldwide health crisis. We formed an alliance with a statewide medical consortium through Duke University, and we strengthened our established relationship with our local health officials to ensure that our response was based on medical expertise and recommendations.
“Our entire staff collaborated to provide our students and their families with the necessary tools and support to maintain some semblance of a ‘normal academic year.’ In retrospect, we learned that our teachers and staff are remarkable, heroic professionals who can make things happen when the situation demands it.
”Our maintenance and technology staff worked diligently to get devices into the hands of every child, and provided “hot spots” with clearly marked signage for those who were struggling with connection issues,” she continued. “Our Nutrition Department and cafeteria staff provided opportunities for our families to receive the food that was needed to keep themselves going during a time that was so uncertain.
”Our teachers and district curricular staff turned instruction from ‘face to face to ‘virtual’ in what seemed like a ‘fast second,’” she added. “Our finance department navigated the intricacies of funding that occur whenever a school district is faced with an emergency situation.”
Warden said the pandemic underscored the need for broadband service in Pasquotank.
“We still have areas in our county that are disconnected, quite literally, and areas that are extremely vulnerable,” Warden said. “In today’s world, that cannot be a deficiency that our community can afford. Our ... very widespread community deserves the opportunities that this type of service brings to its future economic and educational development.”
George Archuleta, an incumbent seeking reelection to an Outside seat, said he believes everyone did their best in an unprecedented situation.
“Since this was the first time going through something like this, I strongly feel everyone did their best. I do feel an excellent job was done with distributing the meals to students and families.
Archuleta said if ECPPS faces a similar public health crisis again, “we need better WiFi, more support for the teachers, and better communication for students and parents.”
The Daily Advance was unable to obtain responses from candidates Tony Sawyer, who is seeking one of the Outside City Limits seats, and Tara White, who is seeking the Inside City Limits seat.