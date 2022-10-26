Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series on the 10 candidates seeking two open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election.

Candidates for Board of Education hold a variety of views on how the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from a staunch defense of the protocols to a sharp disagreement with the mask mandate for students.