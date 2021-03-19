Pasquotank commissioners gave final approval this week to buying 18 new ballot scanners-tabulators for the county.
The board tentatively agreed last August to spend $100,545 buying the election equipment from New Bern-based Printelect. But the deal couldn’t be finalized until local officials tested the new machines, which is required by the N.C. Board of Elections.
County elections officials conducted a “simulated election” earlier this month and Pasquotank Board of Elections Director Emma Tate told commissioners that no issues arose during the simulation.
During the simulation, around a dozen poll workers fed at least 200 ballots into each of the 11 tabulators. Elections officials then used established election day procedures to tally the results.
“We were tasked by the state board to essentially run a real election in like three hours,” Tate said.
The local board of elections then audited two randomly selected precincts. That audit included a hand-eye audit of the highest contest on the ballot and a canvass procedure of every contest on the ballot. The purpose of a canvass is to account for every ballot cast and ensure that every valid vote cast is included in the election totals.
“We had to randomly hand-eye count two precincts and that showed that the machines tabulated what was (marked) on the ballots,” Tate said. “It was the exact results. All of it showed that the equipment was tabulating what was supposed to based on the results we hand-eye counted.”
Commissioner Jonathan Meads took part in the simulation and told fellow board members that a lot of his technical questions were answered during the election simulation. But Meads asked Tate Monday for a list of how many of the 100 counties in the state use the same machines.
Tate said 77 counties use the same machines that Pasquotank is buying and that they are an upgrade from the county’s old machines and come with upgraded security features.
County elections officials have also said the new system is easier to use and that the equipment can’t be connected to the internet and has no WiFi capabilities so they can’t be hacked. The new machines can also tabulate write-in votes, which election officials had to count by hand in past elections.
“Currituck and Dare have used these successfully in multiple elections,” Tate said.
Commissioner Charles Jordan, who also participated in the election simulation, said the new machines worked “very well.”
“They will be very welcomed in the county,” he told fellow commissioners.
The board also unanimously voted at Monday’s meeting to accept a bid of $7,260 for a piece of surplus property at 812 Parsonage Street. The deal, however, is now subject to the upset bid process.
The county acquired the property for $7,171 through a tax foreclosure sale in 2018 and William Heckstall, who owns an adjacent property on Fleetwood Street, is seeking to buy it.
The property has a tax value of $61,000 but the structure on the property is in disrepair and needs to be torn down, County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners.
“The entire house is in bad shape,” Hammett said. “I went out and looked at the property on Saturday and it is basically an unsafe house.”
Hammett also told commissioners that selling the property will put it back on the tax rolls while removing the county from the “responsibility” of owning it.