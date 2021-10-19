The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education has approved an agreement with the N.C. School Boards Association for assistance finding the school district’s next superintendent.
Meeting in committee Monday afternoon the board voted unanimously to accept a proposal from NCSBA that sets its fee for services at $21,500, plus incurred expenses not to exceed $25,000.
Jim O’Rourke of the N.C. School Boards Association made a presentation to the board that explained the association’s role in the superintendent search.
He said the next step for NCSBA is to develop “initial documents” such as a vacancy announcement and present those to the board for approval.
“Our plans are to have Mr. O’Rourke and his team return to our Nov. 15 committee meeting, either face to face or virtually,” said Board of Education Chairwoman Sharon Warden.
O’Rourke, who participated in the Monday committee meeting virtually, noted that over the past two decades the NCSBA has worked with 81 of the state’s 115 school districts on superintendent searches and performed a total of 183 searches. NCSBA helps school districts get excellent candidates from across the country, he said.
“Our goal in this process is really to get you good candidates and get you good information about the candidates so you can make the best decision possible,” O’Rourke said.
O’Rourke said NCSBA will recommend that the district solicit input from the public, including school staff. The team from NCSBA will summarize the results of the public input and present that summary to the board and public. The board will then work with NCSBA staff to develop a custom leadership profile based on the input, he said.
The leadership profile will highlight the most important leadership characteristics identified in the public input, O’Rourke explained.
All applications will be submitted to the board, he said, adding, “We do not personally screen candidates.”
The NCSBA team does summarize information about candidates and make it available to board members, he said.
When the board is ready to conduct initial interviews with candidates the NCSBA will work with the board to develop a customized set of interview questions, O’Rourke said. But NCSBA staff will not sit in on the actual interviews.
If the school board chooses to perform initial interviews virtually the NCSBA will assist with those, he said. For the final round of interviews NCSBA recommends candidate-specific questions, he said.
“You can really dig into strengths and weakness of specific candidates,” O’Rourke said.
Although the school board has expressed interest in having a superintendent on board by July 2022, O’Rourke said NCSBA will be glad to work with the board as long as necessary to find the right person for the position.
Eddie Ingram, an Elizabeth City native who began his career as a teacher at Northeastern High School, has been serving as interim ECPPS superintendent since Aug. 1. Ingram retired earlier this year as superintendent of the Berkeley County Schools in South Carolina.
Ingram took over after Rhonda James-Davis, currently the district’s chief officer for human resources and auxiliary services, stepped down as interim superintendent. James-Davis was named interim superintendent after then Superintendent Catherine Edmonds left in March to take a job with the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.