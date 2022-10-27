Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series on the 10 candidates seeking three open seats on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election.
The recently developed plan to improve student achievement in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and lift the district out of its state-designated “low-performing” status has the support of candidates for the three open school board seats on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
Tommy Old, a candidate for one of two Outside City Limits seats on the ballot, joined others in giving the plan high marks but said he would like to see more emphasis on recruiting and retaining teachers. And he also said he would like to see more teacher input in the plan.
“The sections addressing academic shortfalls and plans to directly improve these areas, need to have more input from teachers,” Old said. (ECPPS Superintendent) Dr. Parker addresses teacher representatives from each school, which is fine. But there should be a group of teachers from each school who meet about needs and suggestions from their school and maybe compare notes between schools. I understand that each school has a School Improvement Team but sometimes there needs to be more input from throughout the faculty, not just the school SIT.”
Andrea Leigh Rosewall, another candidate for an Outside seat, also mentioned the importance of input from teachers.
“The District Improvement Plan is a positive step forward for our schools but there is much work to done to achieve excellence,” Rosewall said. “I appreciate that there is a more clear and streamlined tier of support and accountability. We need to offer opportunities for feedback from teachers as the new plan is implemented and be flexible to change what may not work. It is essential to listen to our teachers and empower them because they know firsthand the challenges in the classroom.
“We (also) need to reach out to involve families and the community and be available and responsive to questions and concerns,” she continued. “ We also need to address inequities in our school system that affect school success and graduation rates. Every student deserves a school environment that fosters positivity, respect, and provides the resources to attain their goals.”
George Archuleta, an incumbent seeking re-election to an Outside seat, spoke highly of the plan.
“I feel the superintendent and his team have done an excellent job getting the District Improvement Plan together,” Archuleta said. “The plan needs to be executed with the understanding that the teachers and administrators will have support when needed. This will include answering any questions they may have.”
Sharon Warden, another incumbent seeking re-election to an Outside seat, said input from staff and community was an important part of the process putting the improvement plan together.
“The District Improvement Plan is solidly focused on students, teachers, and our community,” Warden said. “Feedback was strongly encouraged from all stakeholders. Impactful incentives and strategies have been put in place, and implementation has begun.
“Our staff members have been tasked to work smarter, not harder,” she continued. “Interventions have been put in place to tackle the gaps that many of our students find themselves having to overcome — gaps that are often the result of learning loss during the pandemic as well as gaps that exist in our minority populations as well as our economically disadvantaged. Parents are being given opportunities to have their child receive that ‘extra push’ often needed to move them toward the next level of achievement.
“Professional development is about more than just ‘putting in the seat time.’ Teachers and school leaders are receiving more quality support that will effectively impact our schools,” she said.
”Data driven decisions are being made, and every person has begun to feel that what they do is indeed important and essential to our success. We are engaging our community and families in the process by being more communicative and encouraging true collaboration. We are looking at resources to enhance our efforts. We are showcasing our students, our teachers, and our leaders by assuring that the narrative of our story is delivered by us.”
Carol Peterson, a candidate for the Inside City Limits seat, called the plan “a good start.”
“We must continue to strive to bring our schools to where they should be,” Peterson said. We need to see what is successfully working in other districts and learn from that. Feedback, good and bad, from teachers, students and families should always be welcomed and encouraged.”
Pam Pureza, an incumbent seeking reelection to the Inside seat, said the plan is thorough.
“Dr. Parker and the entire district team have developed a thorough plan to address the needs of our schools,” Pureza said. “They developed and submitted the plan well ahead of the state deadline in order to start the work that needs to be done.
“The district has already started training staff on an instructional framework that will guide these efforts. I have full confidence in our superintendent and his ability to lead us in the right direction. This plan, paired with strategies to recruit and retain excellent educators, reduce discipline concerns and create a positive learning environment, will get going in the right direction.”
Angela Cobb, a candidate for the Inside seat, said the development of this plan points to weaknesses in some previous efforts.
“Seeing this plan being developed using Indistar/NCStar indicators made me realize how our previous superintendent has put us behind the eight-ball by willing us to use her own individually adopted planning model and not one supported by the state,” Cobb said. “Unfortunately, a plan is just a plan until it is put into action. I wish I could have the opportunity to readdress this question in six months. I was especially excited, however, to see indicators in reference to school board operations and impressed that feedback for the plan from the community was incorporated in plan revisions.
“To improve achievement, we must identify where students are disconnected,” Cobb continued. “We need to utilize the teachers who excel at teaching particular concepts, have them work with students who struggle with those concepts, and give administrators the freedom and autonomy to creatively schedule learning opportunities. We should identify teacher and staff leaders with strong instructional practices and give them occasions to work with other colleagues to build our district’s capacity.”
Ronnie “Sugar Bear” Morris, a candidate for the Inside seat, expressed support for the plan.
“I actually like the improvement plan,” Morris said, “I just think the staff, students and community members should always be included in feedback on the planning. Indicators C)# and C)$ of the plan should be a process that ECPPS should’ve already established. Indicator E03 encourages transparency with families and communities.”
The Daily Advance was unable to obtain responses from candidates Tony Sawyer, who is seeking one of the Outside City Limits seats, and Tara White, who is seeking the Inside City Limits seat.