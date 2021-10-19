Pasquotank commissioners may discuss early next year the prospect of changing how board members are elected.
Commissioner Cecil Perry has requested that restructuring the board for the 2024 election cycle be placed on the Jan. 17, 2022 agenda. But it appears more likely that discussing possible changes to district lines to improve minority representation on the board will take place at the board’s retreat on Feb. 25.
Perry’s Southern Inside district is the county’s only minority-majority district and Perry, one of only two Blacks on the commission board, has long pushed for increasing minority representation on the board. The other three commissioners are elected at-large.
Commissioners were presented a redistricting plan for the four districts Monday night and the Perry’s district is still the only minority-majority seat on the board.
“We could possibly change the structure of this board,” Perry said Monday night.
At-large Commissioner Sean Lavin said restructuring the board should be a topic for the board’s day-long retreat in February.
“That is a much-longer conversation that we need to have,” Lavin said. “We are going to need more time to go into all the specifics and details on that.”
A discussion about restructuring is welcome news to Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers. Rivers said he supports a “4-2-1” plan to elect county commissioners.
A 4-2-1 plan would leave the current four districts intact, create two super-districts — one covering Elizabeth City and one the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration: four district seats and three at-large seats.
“For example, the city has only had three Black mayors but no matter who runs you still have to work with people of common interest in order to be elected,” Rivers said. “That is what we are looking for on the board of commissioners is to make sure we have districts of common interest that are accounted for. It will create districts of influence for people of common interests to be heard.”
A 4-2-1 plan was approved by commissioners in 2013 but was never enacted because it did not gain approval from the General Assembly.
“I am optimistic that they (board) will sit down and listen to the community and discuss the pros and cons of restructuring,” Rivers said.