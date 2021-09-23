The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education held an emergency meeting Thursday evening amid backlash from teachers over a plan to make virtual instruction an option for all students.
The proposal as submitted to members of the ECPPS Board of Education's Personalized Education Committee meeting Monday would make a "live link" available for virtual students to allow them to watch instruction being offered in-person in the classroom.
Amy Spencer, the district's chief academic officer, said the district would not be asking teachers to teach both in-person and virtual students simultaneously. The live link would not be interactive; it would only allow students access to the teacher’s direct instruction being provided in the classroom.
Spencer told the committee that ECPPS staff want to hire two to three teachers at each elementary grade level to provide follow-up to those students learning virtually after hours.
Before agreeing to move forward with the proposal, school board members said they first wanted to hear what principals and teachers think of it. Spencer said district officials would meet with teachers and principals this week to discuss the plan.
Virtual meetings were held for secondary and elementary teachers and principals Wednesday evening. The Daily Advance did not learn of the forums until Thursday and did not view the sessions, but school board members who watched online reported significant opposition to the plan among teachers.
School board member Daniel Spence said teachers showed little confidence in the proposed plan.
"The very strong consensus was that the teachers do not like the plan that was presented," he said.
Spence said teachers talked about how they feel the plan would require them to perform dual work, as they did last school year, and they don't want to do that again.
"They were very adamant about that," Spence said.
Board member George Archuleta watched the meeting for secondary grades teachers and principals. He also reported that teachers who participated in the meeting seemed unhappy with the plan.
The board's emergency meeting began at 7 p.m. Thursday and was held after the deadline for Friday's edition.