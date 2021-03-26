The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted not to take action after meeting in closed session Friday on a confidential personnel matter.
When board members came out of closed session Friday afternoon, board member Virginia Houston asked whether the motion should include what the action was to be.
Chairwoman Sharon Warden told Houston the motion should not include information about the item.
Houston's motion to take action on the one item that was discussed in closed session failed, with Houston and fellow board members Pam Pureza, Daniel Spence, Rodney Walton and Sheila Williams voting against it.
Only board member George Archuleta voted in favor of the motion. Warden did not vote.
The meeting, which was held virtually and streamed on the ECPPS website, was a special meeting called "to hold a closed session to discuss personnel matters that are confidential as allowed by NCGS 143-318.11(a)(6)," according to the meeting notice from ECPPS.
"The board may take action to hire personnel in open session immediately following the closed session," the meeting notice stated.