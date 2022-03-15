HERTFORD — Perquimans commissioners will have two choices when they meet next week to discuss filling a vacant commissioner seat with a registered Libertarian voter.
Christopher Richardson, who works as a senior operations research reliability data analyst at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City, submitted a letter to County Manager Frank Heath last week, expressing interest in the vacancy created by former commissioner Alan Lennon’s recent resignation.
Thelma Finch-Copeland, a retired public school teacher, submitted a letter to Heath earlier this month, also expressing interest in the seat.
Richardson and Thelma Finch-Copeland were the only two Libertarians registered in the county who responded to the county’s request for a letter of interest in the vacancy, Heath said Monday. Because Lennon was a registered Libertarian when he won election, state law requires that he be replaced with a registered Libertarian.
Typically commissioners would seek nominations for a board vacancy from a local political party. However, because there is no organized local Libertarian party in Perquimans, the county advertised for the position and asked for letters of interest from the county’s 54 registered Libertarians.
In his letter to Heath, Richardson said he’d like to be considered for the vacancy because he has “a drive for excellence and sound ability to perform” and “would like to be an integral part of Perquimans County’s growth.”
Although he didn’t grow up in the county, Richardson said he plans to live in Perquimans “for the foreseeable future” and hopes to play a role “in helping shape a better tomorrow for the county.”
“The position (of commissioner) would not be treated as a job, rather as an opportunity to help Perquimans County steer in a positive direction, leaving my son and others like him a better community to grow up in,” he said.
Richardson said in his professional life, he has more than 15 years of experience “directly related to budgets, business case analysis ... return on investments, manpower and maintenance cost, as well as analytical principles and procedures.” He said he believes that experience could help the county “make sound judgments on current and future costs of development.”
Richardson also touted his skills in communication, analysis, logistics, reliability, sustainability and management, adding that he has a “proven ability to solve issues.”
Richardson said he appreciated commissioners’ consideration and “look(s) forward to the opportunity of meeting with (them) to discuss” the vacancy. He also submitted a copy of his resume.
In her letter, Finch-Copeland described herself as a “life-long resident” of the county, who because of her years of employment with the school district had “built and ... maintained many positive and fulfilling relationships with parents and children in the community.”
Finch-Copeland said she’d like to use the opportunity of serving on the Board of Commissioners “to work and share with others in our community making sound decisions that will benefit the families of our county.”
“As an educator I have a great passion for ensuring that all people are heard, respected and valued,” she said. “The experience of working with people in many capacities has taught me how to communicate, listen and acknowledge.”
Finch-Copeland said she currently works as director of a nonprofit agency that serves underprivileged children and their families. She’s also a member of the Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. Board of Directors.
Heath said commissioners will discuss Richardson and Finch-Copeland’s letters when they meet Monday at 7 p.m. He said commissioners could either “decide that night” on a candidate to fill the vacancy or they could elect to have the two candidates come in for interviews. If commissioners decide on the latter, the final decision won’t be made Monday.
“We don’t know yet,” Heath said. “We’ll have to see what happens Monday.”
Under state law, commissioners have 60 days from the date of Lennon’s resignation — Feb. 21 — to fill the vacancy. If they aren’t able to, Perquimans Clerk of Court Todd Tilley will pick someone to fill the seat. Heath has said he expects commissioners will fill the seat well before the 60-day deadline.
The person selected by commissioners will complete Lennon’s unexpired term that ends in November.
Of the two candidates, Richardson is the only one who’s requested a petition from the Perquimans County Board of Elections to get on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for one of three open commissioner seats. He did that prior to submitting his letter of interest for the commissioner vacancy.
Richardson has until May 17 to turn in petitions to the elections board with the 399 signatures of registered Perquimans voters. If he does that by the deadline and elections officials certify the signatures, his name will appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
According to Elections Director Kathryn Treiber, any voter, regardless of political party, can run as an unaffiliated candidate in a partisan race if they obtain the necessary number of signatures from registered voters and have those signatures certified by the elections board.
Treiber said she has yet to hear from Richardson about his progress getting the 399 signatures, but noted Tuesday he still has a little over a month to turn them in.