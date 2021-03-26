The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education voted Friday not to take action after meeting in closed session on a confidential personnel matter.
When board members came out of closed session Friday afternoon, board member Virginia Houston asked whether the board's motion should include what the action was to be.
Chairwoman Sharon Warden told Houston the motion should not include information about the item.
Houston's motion to take action on the one item the board discussed in closed session failed. Houston joined fellow board members Pam Pureza, Daniel Spence, Rodney Walton and Sheila Williams in voting against the motion.
Only board member George Archuleta voted in favor of the motion. Warden did not vote.
The meeting, which was held virtually and streamed on the ECPPS website, was a special meeting called "to hold a closed session to discuss personnel matters that are confidential as allowed by NCGS 143-318.11(a)(6)," according to the meeting notice from ECPPS.
"The board may take action to hire personnel in open session immediately following the closed session," the meeting notice stated.
Reached after the meeting, Warden said the board's decision not to include information about what the board was voting on "wasn't an attempt to hide anything."
She said the board's vote pertained to a personnel matter that had been discussed in closed session, and the board felt it was necessary to maintain the confidentiality of the personnel matter.
However, Amanda Martin, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association, said her position is that the state's Open Meetings law prohibits "acting by reference," and does not make any exceptions for personnel matters.
"The Open Meetings law is crystal clear that a public body may not 'vote by reference.' Any vote taken in open session must be clear and plain about what is being voted on," she said.
Warden said the board had been been advised by its own attorney that it's legal and appropriate to vote on personnel matters in a way that maintains the confidentiality of those personnel matters.