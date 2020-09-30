CAMDEN — State and local authorities are investigating a Wednesday afternoon incident in which a body was found inside a burning house.
The South Camden Fire Department responded to the blaze at 114 Mercer Road.
Firefighters discovered a body inside the burning house, according to Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones.
Jones said investigators have not yet confirmed the identity of the person.
Fire investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation were on the way to Camden Wednesday to investigate the cause of the fire, Jones said.
The fire was reported by someone who drove by and reported seeing smoke coming from the house, Jones said.
The one-story brick and siding house was a total loss, according to the sheriff.
Firefighters from South Camden Volunteer Fire Department, the Elizabeth City Fire Department and Crawford Volunteer Department were among the fire agencies that responded to the blaze.
No other details were available Wednesday.