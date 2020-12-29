A body was found Monday in the waters of the Croatan Sound near where a kayaker went missing earlier this month.
A duck hunter discovered the body on the shoreline between Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point Road about 3 p.m. Monday and alerted authorities, Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in an email.
Officials with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Wildlife, the Dare County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Stumpy Point Volunteer Fire Department recovered the body, Beardsley said.
Authorities were not able to positively identify the person, he said. The body has been sent to the N.C. Medical Examiner’s Office in Greenville for an autopsy.
The discovery of the body follows a massive three-day search earlier this month for a missing kayaker identified as Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills.
Beardsley’s agency reported that a kayaker had gone missing on Dec. 5. According to an email, Beardsley said the man went fishing in a kayak near the old Manns Harbor Bridge at 7 p.m. When the man did not return home, his wife alerted authorities the following day, advising them that his vehicle was still parked at the public access area beside the bridge.
N.C. Wildlife officers, the Dare Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching the Croatan Sound for the man. The sound runs between the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and Roanoke Island.
According to Beardsley, the man was reported to be in a yellow paddle kayak wearing a burgundy hoodie, a gray jacket and black sweatpants. He was not known to have a life jacket on board his kayak, Beardsley said.
A few days later, Beardsley’s office identified the missing kayaker as Rush.
Then on Dec. 9, after three days of searching, N.C. Wildlife suspended its formal search for Rush. Beardsley said the search had covered the entire Croatan Sound and included numerous agencies and had featured aircraft, drones, sonar as well as numerous boats.
A local family later offered a $1,000 reward to anyone who found Rush, Beardsley said. While the formal search had ended, Beardsley urged those who continued the search to wear a life jacket while on the water and to monitor weather conditions before leaving shore.