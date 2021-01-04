North Carolina medical examiners have identified the body found last week in the Croatan Sound as that of a Dare County kayaker who went missing in early December.
The N.C. Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body found Dec. 28 as Alexander Rush, 26, of Kill Devil Hills, Sgt. John Beardsley of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said Monday.
A duck hunter discovered Rush's body on the shoreline between Manns Harbor and Stumpy Point Road and alerted authorities, Beardsley said. The discovery followed a massive three-day search after Rush's wife reported he had not returned from a fishing trip in his kayak Dec. 5.
According to Beardsley, Rush went fishing near the old Manns Harbor Bridge. He was not known to have a life jacket on board his kayak.
Beardsley said the search for Rush had covered the entire Croatan Sound, included numerous agencies, and had featured aircraft, drones, sonar as well as boats.
The Croatan Sound runs between the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and Roanoke Island.