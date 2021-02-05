EDENTON — Law enforcement will resume the search Saturday for a person who reportedly jumped from Albemarle Sound Bridge into the sound either Thursday night or Friday morning.
On Friday, the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Coast Guard were among the agencies searching the sound for the person.
According to law enforcement officials, the person is not a Chowan County resident. Officials declined to release other information, citing their ongoing investigation.
According to officials, the Chowan County Emergency Response Dive Team will resume the search Saturday morning.
The Albemarle Sound Bridge was closed temporarily on Friday following the report of someone jumping from the bridge, but was reopened in the afternoon.