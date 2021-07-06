The body of a boater missing in Currituck Sound since Friday has been found, Currituck County's emergency management director said today.
Mary Beth Newns identified the boater as Linville Elkin, 61, of the 1100 block of Waterlily Road.
Newns said Elkin's body was spotted in the water by a passing boater off Wells Bay, on the Corolla side of the Currituck Sound, about 10:30 a.m. today.
A search for Elkin began Friday morning after authorities were notified by 911 dispatchers that he had departed in a 12-foot flat bottom boat that was later observed capsized in the water. Conditions on the water were windy at the time.
During the ensuing search, crews with the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office located the missing man's boat and lifejacket, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard and other agencies suspended their search for the missing boater Friday evening after searching a 28-square-mile area for approximately 12 hours.
Besides the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, crews with North Carolina Wildlife, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, a Currituck volunteer fire department and Hertford County rescue participated in the search.
Newns said local agencies in Currituck continued the search over the weekend, searching the shorelines of Currituck Sound.
The medical examiner has been notified, Newns said. She was not certain if an autopsy will be performed, referring a reporter to the Currituck Sheriff's Office.