...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Boil water notice issued for some Chowan water customers after outage
EDENTON — Some Chowan County residents are being advised to boil their drinking water this morning following an outage on the county's water system.
The Chowan County Water Department issued the notice Saturday for water customers who live in areas south of U.S. Highway 17. The notice does not affect customers of the town of Edenton's water system, however.
The county water department said in a press release that customers in the affected areas are experiencing outages and low water pressure.
Water department crews are working to fix the outage and restore service to those customers affected, the release said.
Customers should be aware that their water may be discolored as water pressure is restored, the water department said. In addition, periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for "back siphonage," which in turn can introduce bacteria into the system.
That's why the water department is advising customers to boil water used for drinking, making ice, teeth brushing, dish washing or food preparation until their service is fully restored.
"Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water," the release states.
Customers can also used bottled water until water service in the affected areas is restored, the department said.