College of The Albemarle campuses in Pasquotank, Chowan, Currituck and Dare counties were all evacuated and closed for more than two hours Thursday afternoon in response to bomb threats.
Around 1:55 p.m. Thursday COA officials were notified by the Elizabeth City Police Department that emergency dispatchers had received multiple bomb threat calls directed at the community college.
Because it was not possible to determine which COA location was being threatened, the college immediately contacted law enforcement and emergency management officials in Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan and Dare counties to begin an evacuation of all COA campuses.
Law enforcement checked all campuses and the college received an "all clear" notification at 4:30 p.m.
"We are very appreciative of our law enforcement partners and emergency management in all four counties," said COA President Jack Bagwell.
Bagwell also noted there were bomb threats at a number of community colleges in North Carolina Thursday, as well as some in Virginia and South Carolina.
The threats are being investigated by the FBI, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation as well as local law enforcement agencies, according to Bagwell.