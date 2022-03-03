Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: March 3, 2022 @ 4:52 pm
Bonds
An Elizabeth City man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Pasquotank Superior Court jury found him guilty today of first-degree murder.
Judge Eula Reid sentenced Dazis D. Bonds to the life term for the slaying death of Devon K. Revelle on June 30, 2018.
This is a developing story.
