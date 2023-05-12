Teacher Appreciation

Teachers at W.T. Griggs Elementary School participate in a “Survivor”-themed Teacher Appreciation Week activity.

 Photo courtesy Currituck County Schools

Everything from $2,800 bonuses to special meals to an in-school version of the “Survivor” TV game have been highlights of Teacher Appreciation Week in area school districts.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools this week awarded a $2,800 bonus to all teachers in the district from a state funding source known as Supplemental Funds for Teacher Compensation. The state funds are distributed at the discretion of the local board of education within guidelines established by the state.