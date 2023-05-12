Everything from $2,800 bonuses to special meals to an in-school version of the “Survivor” TV game have been highlights of Teacher Appreciation Week in area school districts.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools this week awarded a $2,800 bonus to all teachers in the district from a state funding source known as Supplemental Funds for Teacher Compensation. The state funds are distributed at the discretion of the local board of education within guidelines established by the state.
ECPPS also provided a lunch for all teachers on Wednesday.
Camden County Schools provided breakfast and treat trays to staff, and individual schools in the district held a number of Teacher Appreciation Week activities.
Grandy Primary School held a move-themed week that included special treats for each day based on popular movies. Students also were encouraged to dress like a favorite teacher and bring letters of appreciation or “fan mail” for teachers.
Camden Intermediate School provided snacks and treats each day and held a staff lunch. CIS teachers also received gift certificates for bowling and other gifts.
Camden Middle School held breakfasts, lunches and coffees for teachers during the week.
Camden County High School, like other schools i the district, provided special treats throughout the week that were donated by local churches, businesses, clubs and school groups.
The high school also held a spirit week for students that included a dress-like-a-favorite-teacher event and writing notes to teachers.
Camden Early College High School held a full week of special meals and snacks for teachers.
In Currituck County, W.T. Griggs Elementary School held its own version of a “Survivor” game for teachers based on the long-running CBS hit series.
Greta Hill, a fifth-grade teacher at Griigs Elementary, said she has been teaching for 20 years and this has been by far the best Teacher Appreciation Week she has ever experienced.
Teachers spun a wheel daily to find out what their “Survivor” challenge would be for that day.
“Before this week, our stress levels and burnout rates were increasing as we are nearing the end of school and the testing phase,” Hill said in a message sent to The Daily Advance. “I can honestly say that I have seen a big change in motivation, unity, and stress levels and there are smiles and laughs throughout the building each day — all day!”