From building the first shad boat to later constructing other designs for boats, the Creef-Davis family in Dare County has had a big impact on the long-held tradition of boat building in the Albemarle.
George Washington Creef Sr. built the first shad boat shortly after the Civil War and generations later brothers Ralph and Vernon Davis built and raced some of the fastest runabout boats of the time.
The family’s long boat-building history is part of an upcoming exhibit at Museum of the Albemarle called “Rock of the Eye: Boatbuilding Traditions around the Albemarle Sound” that opens Monday.
LeVern Davis Parker, Creef’s great-great-great-granddaughter and the daughter of Vernon Davis, provided the audience for the museum’s History for Lunch program Wednesday with a quick look at her family’s history of boatbuilding in Dare. Parker is the author of the book “Our Family, Its History, Their Boats: Six Generations of Boat Builders in Dare County.”
Creef moved to Manteo around the time of the Civil War. Parker said he was “always loyal to the United States” and hauled coal for Union in his own vessel.
Parker said it was Creef’s experience hauling coal during the war that led him to design and build the first-ever shad boat, the “Foul Play,” in 1887.
“(Creef) saw a need for a boat that could maneuver the shallow waters and sounds of northeast North Carolina,” Parker said.
Creef answered that need with his wide-bodied sail-powered boat that featured a tapered bow and stern. The latter features allowed the boat to stow more fish and maneuver better in shallow waters. The three-sail boat was made of white cedar, which was plentiful in Dare at the time.
Two men were needed to operate the boat, Parker said. One would steer the boat and the other would shift ballast. The ballast bags aboard the boat weighed at least 50 pounds.
“It could easily ride the big seas near the inlets,” Parker said of the shad boat. “They were workboats and over the years they have gone through many changes.”
The shad boat was designated the state boat of North Carolina in 1987. Creef’s original boat is currently on display on Roanoke Island while several other boats he built are still in existence. Creef died in 1917.
Years later, Parker said her father and uncle became well-known builders of speed boats, taking a cue from their grandfather, George Washington Creef Jr. Creef Jr., who died in 1928, built a race boat called the “Dodger,” which sparked the Davis’ interest in building speed boats. Two other speed boats built by Creef Jr. were the “Miss Ford” and the “Miss Chevrolet.”
“They spent a lot of time around their grandfather,” Parker said. “The Dodger raced in the late teens and 1920s all throughout northeastern North Carolina.”
Parker said her father, Vernon, had the same work ethic when it came to boatbuilding that his great-grandfather and grandfather had.
“He liked to get up early, most of the time before dawn,” Parker said. “He would go to the boathouse and get out his tools to be ready to work at first light.”
After returning from separate military schools, the brothers also worked in the family’s clothing store in Manteo. Their father, Carson Davis, owned the store but building racing boats was the brothers’ passion.
“Carson always felt the store was a way to make a living,” Parker said. “Daddy and uncle Buddy (Ralph) always thought the store was a way to get spending money for their first true love which was boats.”
In the 1930s the Davis brothers built three speed boats all named after Parker’s older sister Pat. They were the Pat 1, the Pat 2 and the Pat 3.
“Each one has their own special story, but the most successful was the Pat 2,” Parker said. “It was built in the barn in the backyard of the Davises’ house. It raced her first race in Manteo in 1937 and was raced by the brothers through most of 1939.”
At one point the Davis brothers, who Parker said were out of money, sold the Pat 2 despite the fact the boat was still winning races. But years later they bought it back from the buyer after the boat “started losing races” following the end of World War II.
“As she began to lose to newer boats with better technology, dad and uncle Buddy purchased her and brought her back to Manteo,” Parker said. “They didn’t like the idea she was losing races.”
But in the early 1950s a storm hit Manteo and the Pat 2 was washed out of the boat shop. An extensive search found no signs of the boat.
But 30 years later, Vernon Davis and his wife were on Hatteras Island visiting friends when they found the Pat 2 sitting alongside the road for sale for $75.
“She had been converted into a hunting and fishing boat,” Parker said. “(Vernon) purchased her and he brought her back home.’’
Vernon Davis never completed the restoration of the Pat 2 before his death and Parker said the boat “got away from the family.”
“Today, she resides just as she was in a shed at the Maritime Museum in Beaufort,” Parker said.
Parker said the Davises’ boats were known for their stability and lift.
“Rarely did one of their boats flip in a race,” Parker said.
Over the span of their racing and building careers, Parker said the Davis brothers’ boats won many local, regional, national and international races.
She said her uncle, Ralph, was known as the “Speed King” while her father, Vernon, was known as the “Master of Going Faster.”
“That was something he (father) was pretty proud of into his late 80s,” Parker said.
The Museum of the Albemarle boatbuilding exhibit features graphics and artifacts that highlight boatbuilding traditions that have tie generations and communities together.
“Boatbuilders of the Albemarle region have constructed renowned vessels for many uses, both work and pleasure, many by intuition and feeling, the ‘Rock of the Eye,’” MOA Curator Wanda Lassiter said. “Builders pass along knowledge and technique from one generation to the next, each adding their own unique yet innovative and daring style.”