Page After Page bookstore owner Susan Hinkle (right) helps one of the last customers of the brick-and-mortar part of her business, Wednesday afternoon. Hinkle, who plans to continue the online book-selling part of her business for several more months, closed her storefront on Water Street, Wednesday. She had operated Page After Page at the location since 2005.
Wednesday marked the last day of business for the store that encourages shoppers to “Eat, Sleep, Read, Local!”
For longtime Page After Page bookstore owner Susan Hinkle, the day was like any other, or at least that is what she told herself.
“I’ve got to pretend it’s just another day,” said Hinkle, who closed the doors for the last time at 6 p.m. “I have to or I’ll start crying.”
Hinkle, who owned the popular independent bookstore since 2005, spent Wednesday serving her final customers — her final in-store customers, that is.
While the store’s brick-and-mortar location, at 111 S. Water Street, has closed for good, Hinkle said she has extended her business to online only.
“I’ve already got orders,” she said.
Hinkle explained that she has packed away much of her remaining inventory of books and other items and plans to continue her business online.
“At least for a couple of months,” she said.
The web address is pageafterpagebook.com. Customers also can reach the store by dialing the same number as before, 1-252-335-7243.
Hinkle announced in April that she had decided to retire and would be selling the bookstore. She hoped to sell the store to someone who was willing to keep it as a bookstore in the same location.
“Elizabeth City needs to have a bookstore,” Hinkle said.
As of Wednesday, she had not sold the business but she did say she is in talks with two interested parties.
Many of Hinkle’s final customers expressed their appreciation for Page After Page and wished her good luck in her retirement.
Under Hinkle’s ownership, Page After Page often hosted artists and writers who signed copies of their works during First Friday ArtWalk events. She also hosted children’s reading programs, as well as meet-the-author sessions for adults.
During the Christmas holidays, children’s photos with Mrs. Santa Claus also was a popular activity.
And during the hot days of summer, bowls of fresh water were often set out on the store’s doorstep for thirsty dogs walking with their owners.
One attraction that Hinkle didn’t put in storage was the train set she kept on display in the children’s area to the rear of the bookstore.
“I have adults who have come in and said their kids played with this,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle donated the train set to the Pasquotank Public Library.
According to Hinkle, Page After Page first opened under another owner in 1994. Hinkle bought the business in 2005.