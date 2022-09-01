CAMDEN — A highway traffic checkpoint hosted by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at the state border Thursday resulted in nearly 70 charges and citations.
The traffic safety checkpoint involved a number of North Carolina and Virginia law enforcement agencies stopping motorists in both the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 17 at the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
According to Camden Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Marcum, the North Carolina officers filed 68 traffic and criminal offenses. The violations included 28 motorists cited for speeding, two for driving without vehicle insurance, two for drug violations, two for other criminal violations, one for driving while license revoked, one for child restraint violation, and one for a seatbelt violation.
Another 31 motorists were cited for miscellaneous traffic violations such as driving without an operator’s license, not having vehicle registration or not having a required vehicle inspection.
“Our Virginia law enforcement partners also filed numerous charges in their jurisdiction,” Marcum said.
In addition to the Camden Sheriff’s Office, other North Carolina agencies participating in Thursday’s checkpoint included deputies from Chowan, Currituck, Dare and Pasquotank counties, officers with the police departments of Duck, Elizabeth City, Kill Devil Hills and Manteo, Elizabeth City State University campus police, the N.C. Highway Patrol and the N.C. Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch.
On the Virginia side of the checkpoint, the Chesapeake Police Department was assisted by additional Virginia law enforcement agencies.
The state’s Booze It and Lose It Labor Day campaign kicked off on Monday and continues through Sept. 11. Monday is Labor Day.
“As always, we appreciate that the vast majority of the citizens traveling on our streets and highways do so while complying with the motor vehicle laws,” Marcum said. “While this event took place during the statewide Booze It and Lose It Campaign, more importantly it is part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that Camden County is a safe place to live, work and drive.”
Prior to the start of the checkpoint at 10 a.m., the participating agencies held an operational briefing at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department.