...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO
5 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The Elizabeth City Rowing Club’s Women’s Youth Eights crew practices on the Pasquotank River, Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The local rowing club will field men’s and women’s teams on Sunday, the final day of the classic regatta.
Several members of the Elizabeth City Rowing Club will represent the city by competing in this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston.
The local club will field a Men’s Youth Eights crew and a Women’s Youth Eights crew in Sunday’s final day of the three-day classic rowing regatta. In the Eights division, each boat is manned by eight rowers and a coxswain.
The men’s youth roster will consist of Elizabeth City locals Timmy Mayer (coxswain) and rowers Truman Surface, Sam Surface, Matthew Panek, Lucas Cerveny, Heath Fleury, Oliver Judd, David Panek and James Reynolds.
The women’s youth roster will consist of Kylah Fox (coxswain) and rowers Maggie Mayer, Valerie Turbett, Emma Mayer, Caroline VonRosenburg, Scarlet Judd, Kiran Rodgers, Elizabeth Brown and Gabrielle Merritt.
In the youth class, the rowers are high school age. According the regatta’s official website, there are 90 teams scheduled to compete in the Men’s Youth Eights and 89 in the Women’s Youth Eights.
The Head of the Charles Regatta spans three miles of the Charles River through the heart of Boston.
“We will race three miles upstream on a river full of bends and bridges among giants of rowing,” said Coach Carol Terryberry. “(The regatta) is the largest amateur rowing event in the country, and will attract a million spectators over the weekend.”
The majority of teams competing this weekend are from the northeast part of the nation, where competitive rowing is well funded and prioritized, Terryberry said.
“Ukraine will be sending a national team this year,” she said.
Terryberry said she raced in the Head of the Charles in 1985 and 1991, first while she was attending the University of Virginia and later with the West Side Rowing Club in Buffalo, New York.
The Elizabeth City crews qualified for the Boston regatta after applying and having been selected in a lottery.
“We were accepted and seeded using our times from the Head of the Hooch (Regatta) in Chattanooga last fall,” Terryberry said.
To follow the results of the regatta, visit the Head of the Charles Regatta website at www.hocr.org.