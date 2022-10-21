EC Rowing teams headed to Boston for big crew race

The Elizabeth City Rowing Club’s Women’s Youth Eights crew practices on the Pasquotank River, Tuesday, ahead of this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The local rowing club will field men’s and women’s teams on Sunday, the final day of the classic regatta.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

Several members of the Elizabeth City Rowing Club will represent the city by competing in this weekend’s Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston.

The local club will field a Men’s Youth Eights crew and a Women’s Youth Eights crew in Sunday’s final day of the three-day classic rowing regatta. In the Eights division, each boat is manned by eight rowers and a coxswain.