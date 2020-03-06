CAMDEN — While his goal is not to raise Camden’s tax rate to pay for a proposed administrative complex, the county manager acknowledged this week a tax hike may become necessary at some point to fully pay off the structure.
The county has taken tentative steps planning a three-building complex that would consist of a new county office building, a library and a community center and be constructed on county-owned land across from the courthouse on N.C. Highway 343.
A separate, and presumably much bigger project, is the proposed new high school that county and school officials are currently discussing. Officials plan to hold a bond referendum on the new school project in November.
County Manager Ken Bowman said some kind of tax increase will be necessary to pay for the new school but he’s trying to avoid one to pay for the administrative complex.
Still, he acknowledged the complex might also require some kind of tax increase.
“There’s a possibility that there would need to be a 2- or 3-cent increase if you’re talking about just the complex,” Bowman said. “But you wouldn’t have to do that right away.”
The county probably could cover the cost of repaying the loan for the complex for the first four or five years without resorting to a tax increase, he said. The county has set aside some capital reserve funding for the project. There’s also debt the county will finish repaying soon, he said.
However, the county has not set aside enough money to fully cover the debt repayment for the complex, Bowman said.
Although the figure $10 million has been used in past discussions of the administrative complex’s cost, Bowman emphasized this week that there really is no official estimate for the project’s cost.
Bowman said he expects the county will have a design for the building, and some rough numbers on its cost, by June.
The two main goals in planning the project are to not have to raise taxes and to be cost-effective and efficient, Bowman said. He said whether a tax increase is needed will depend on the project’s final cost and the financing terms the county is able to negotiate.
Bowman said the county will have to get approval from the Local Government Commission to borrow the money for the complex but will not have to hold a bond referendum in order to finance the project.