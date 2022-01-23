Bowman eyes new Camden Library opening in mid-April

CAMDEN — The new Camden County Library Building is nearing completion.
County Manager Ken Bowman said Friday substantial completion of the library building is expected around the end of March, with full completion in early to mid-April.
"We're looking at occupying (the building) around mid-April," Bowman said.
Bowman said he will be meeting with the library building's contractor next week and detailed timelines will be updated then.
Camden approved a plan in fall 2020 to borrow $3.6 million to build a new library. The county was leasing space for a library at the time but had been notified by the property owner that the lease would not be renewed.
Rather than seek other leased space, county officials decided to build a new library as part of a larger complex on a county-owned site that would also include a community center and administrative offices. Camden owns land on N.C. Highway 343 across from the Camden County Historic Courthouse that it plans to use for the complex.
The county has worked with Boomerang Design to develop a plan for a one-story, 11,700-square-foot building that would include a library, community meeting room, commissioner and committee boardroom, and small kitchen.
There will be a food preparation area attached to the meeting area to accommodate meetings where food will be served. Bowman noted there will be access to the food prep area from the side of the building so that a caterer will have ready access for bringing and serving food.
Camden commissioners' long-range plan calls for a second phase of the project, which will consist of an administration building and a civic building. The civic building will become the new location of the Camden County Center for Active Adults and will also house activities of the Camden Parks and Recreation Department.
County officials in 2020 cited the urgency of building a new library and the economic uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 public health crisis as reasons for prioritizing the library building ahead of the rest of the project.