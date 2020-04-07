CAMDEN — County Manager Ken Bowman told Camden commissioners at a budget work session last week that he doesn’t plan to recommend a property tax increase in next year’s county spending plan.
Bowman gave commissioners a brief presentation on the county’s 2020-21 budget at a special meeting April 1.
The meeting, which was conducted virtually to comply with social distancing recommendations because of the coronavirus outbreak, included a discussion with Boomerang Designs and M.B. Kahn Construction about plans for building a county administrative complex. The budget discussion followed the Boomerang-Kahn presentation.
Both of the budgets Camden commissioners approved in 2017 and 2018 contained a 3-cent increase in the property tax rate, which now stands at 75 cents per $100 of valuation.
Commissioners did not increase the property tax rate in this year’s county budget but did impose a new solid waste fee of $75 per household.
Bowman told commissioners at last week’s work session that he doesn’t plan to include any new positions in next year’s budget. A few departments are requesting vehicles or other equipment for next year, he said.
And Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones is requesting funds to make some improvements at the current sheriff’s office. The request is for $30,000 and includes painting and upgrades needed for improved evidence storage.
Commissioners noted there are plans to move the sheriff’s office into the space currently occupied by the Camden Center for Active Adults once the new administrative complex is built across the road from the courthouse.
But the commissioners acknowledged that some renovations are needed in the current space. In addition, board Chairman Tom White remarked that commissioners haven’t made a final decision on whether the complex will be built.
Commissioners are slated to hold another budget work session on April 29. Jones is expected to attend that session to provide additional information about his funding requests, including the requested office improvements.
The sheriff is also requesting $14,400 for new laptops for his office’s patrol cars, plus a $2,400 maintenance fee for the devices. Jones is also seeking $7,000 to use training deputies how to use the laptops.
The Camden County Schools is also expected to present its funding request to the county sometime this month.
Although the consensus among county officials is that there won’t be a tax increase, officials acknowledged there could be extenuating circumstances, particularly with the impact from COVID-19 still unknown, between now and when commissioners adopt next year’s budget. Under state law, Camden commissioners must adopt a new budget before July 1.