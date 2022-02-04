CAMDEN — Ken Bowman will continue to serve as Camden’s manager until the county is able to hire his replacement, a county commissioner said this week.
Bowman announced last summer he would retire in early November. But after the search for his replacement stalled last fall, Bowman, who had relocated with his wife to Danville, Virginia, agreed to continue working remotely as manager, making trips to Camden as needed through December.
Without any movement in its manager search, Camden commissioners elected to continue the arrangement with Bowman through January. They now plan to continue the relationship until a new manager is hired.
“Ken Bowman is our county manager,” Commissioner Clayton Riggs said this week. “He will be with us until we find somebody.”
Riggs noted that the board interviewed candidates for the manager’s job earlier this week and is currently reviewing resumes to determine other candidates to be interviewed.
Riggs said he expects the new county manager to be on board by May or June. Once a decision is made, he said, contractual obligations may require a candidate to work for some period of time before leaving to come to Camden.
The county received 14 applications for the manager’s position this past fall and two offers were made but neither ended up accepting the job.
“Things didn’t work out,” board Chairman Tom White told The Daily Advance last year.
White said that are “a whole lot of openings” across the state for county managers and that has hampered the search.
“There are just not a lot of available managers that are looking for jobs,” White said. “We don’t want to make a hasty decision and get someone that is not qualified.”