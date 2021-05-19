A countywide once-a-week economic boycott called “Spendless Wednesday” had one downtown business owner worried but another said her business was “very brisk” Wednesday.
Protesters calling for the release of the full body camera footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. called Sunday for the once-a-week boycott.
Kirk Rivers, a leader of the protests who announced the Spendless Wednesday campaign, said the primary goal of both it and the daily protest marches in the city is to prompt the release of the full body camera footage showing Brown’s death.
District Attorney Andrew Womble showed a portion of the video during a press conference on Tuesday. But Rivers said what was shown wasn’t adequate. Protesters want the full video released first to Brown’s family and then to the public, Rivers said.
Womble said Tuesday he will not request release of the footage, which requires a court order. But Rivers said that’s exactly what he needs to do.
“We believe he will do the right thing,” Rivers said. “He hasn’t done it so far, but we still believe he is going to do the right thing.”
Rivers said the intent of Spendless Wednesday is to affect sales tax revenue in the county and, in so doing, draw attention to protesters’ concerns. Another goal is to draw attention to the importance of spending by county residents of all races, he said.
Rivers said he doesn’t know how many people are participating in Spendless Wednesday but he has noticed it trending on social media. Daily protest marches and Spendless Wednesdays will continue until there’s full release of the footage, Rivers said.
The effects of Spendless Wednesday seemed mixed on the first day of the campaign.
Susan Hinkle, owner of Page After Page Bookstore, said business at her bookstore usually drops off after 3 p.m. but said she had several customers in the store close to Wednesday’s 4 p.m. closing time.
“I was really happy because I read about the boycott in the paper and I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’” Hinkle said. “I was really worried about it but it was a very brisk (sales) day. I still have people coming in.”
Leon Chambers of Cypress Creek Grill on Water Street said lunch business was slow Wednesday but better than Tuesday, which he attributed to the press conference Womble held at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building where he announced that the deputies who shot and and killed Brown would not be criminally charged.
“(Tuesday) was horribly slow,” Chambers said. “(Wednesday) was a little bit better, but definitely off the pace. I think the majority of it is people leery of going downtown. Monday was about normal.’’
Messages left for owners or managers of several other businesses across the city Wednesday afternoon were not returned.
Downtown Elizabeth City, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant said almost all downtown businesses support the right of people to protest Brown’s death but called the boycott “unfortunate.”
When contacted early Wednesday afternoon, Malenfant said it was too early to see if the boycott was having an effect. But she did say that downtown businesses have seen a drop-off in traffic because of the nightly protests that have occurred since Brown’s death on April 21.
“They are respectful of any individual’s right to protest or to march peacefully,” Malenfant said. “A boycott is unfortunate, and it (protests) has been tough for downtown. We will all get through this together.”
Malenfant said people she has talked with are not afraid to go downtown but are instead more concerned with encountering blocked streets and a lack of parking.
“I haven’t heard comments of fear of the protesters,” Malenfant said. “It’s more of, ‘Will I be able to get there, will I be able to get home.’ It’s an inconvenience and people do what is convenient.’’
Both Malenfant and Chambers said the closing of the Camden Causeway during the protests has affected business from Camden residents.