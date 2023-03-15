...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM TODAY IN NORTHEAST
NORTH CAROLINA...
Dry and breezy conditions are expected today. Northwest winds
around 15 mph will gust to 20-25 mph. Slightly warmer
temperatures and lower dew points will result in relative
humidity values of 20 to 25 percent across northeast North
Carolina. These winds and low relative humidity levels will lead
to an increased fire danger risk from late this morning through
the early evening hours.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source...including machinery...cigarettes...and matches.
Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry
grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to
spread quickly.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
An Elizabeth City man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Pasquotank jury found him guilty of 1st degree murder.
Brandon Kason Boyd, 24, was found guilty of 1st degree murder in the death of the October 2020 shooting death of Kaleb Bilger.
Senior Superior Court Judge Jerry Tillett sentenced Boyd to life in prison without the chance of parole, the state’s mandatory sentencing for a conviction of 1st degree murder.
The jury also found Boyd guilty of felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Boyd’s trial began Monday with jury selection and continued Tuesday and Wednesday with testimony from an eyewitness and law enforcement personnel. Boyd, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was represented by defense attorney Robert Slaughter III. District Attorney Jeff Cruden and Assistant District Attorney Monique Ferebee prosecuted the case for the state.